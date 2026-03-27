Pair of Buckeyes land near top of mid-spring Heisman Trophy odds

COLUMBUS — Ohio State has two of the best players in all of college football for next season on its roster.

That’s not just an opinion Lettermen Row holds, either. Check the Heisman Trophy odds over on BetMGM Sportsbook and see: Jeremiah Smith and Julian Sayin are two of the mid-spring favorites to win the award when it’s handed out in December.

The Buckeyes have two of the top seven players in terms of Heisman Trophy odds for this upcoming season on their offense, and the sports betting platform is counting on the Buckeyes defense to be electrifying again this fall. Those two Heisman favorites are, of course, quarterback Julian Sayin (+1200 to win the Heisman) and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (+1400).

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr is currently the Heisman favorite at +700. Texas quarterback Arch Manning is tied with Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss for second at +800, and Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is third at +1100. Then Sayin’s name is fourth in a tie with Indiana quarterback Josh Hoover, while Smith is tied as the fifth-best odds, locked in with USC quarterback Jayden Maiava (+1400).

Mid-spring national title odds for Ohio State

A few weeks into spring practice, the national championship odds from the folks at BetMGM have been updated to reflect current trends.

To no surprise, Ohio State is still the favorite to win it all next season — despite having to replace multiple first-round draft choices and other contributors from last year’s team. The Buckeyes are currently 6/1 (+600) to win the title next season, according to BetMGM. No change at the top.

Here’s the full top 10:

Ohio State (+600)

Notre Dame (+700)

Oregon (+700)

Texas (+700)

Indiana (+750)

Georgia (+1000)

LSU (+1200)

Alabama (+1500)

Texas A&M (+1500)

Miami (+1500)

Texas Tech (+1500)

Of course, there are plenty of familiar teams up near the top. And what will make the path to the College Football Playoff, and in part, the national title, even more difficult for Ohio State is the fact that Oregon, Texas and Indiana are all three on the Buckeyes 2026 football schedule. So are Michigan (+2500) and USC (+4000).

But that’s not stopping BetMGM from conducting the Ohio State hype train here in spring practice season.