Ohio State signs jersey sponsorship patch deal with JPMorgan Chase

COLUMBUS — Ohio State has officially landed a major jersey sponsor patch deal. And the Buckeyes went national to find their sponsor for jerseys.

The deal is with JPMorgan Chase, who will be on the Buckeyes jerseys for all 36 men’s and women’s varsity sports. Sources told On3’s Pete Nakos that the deal between Ohio State and JPMorgan Chase is believed to be the largest jersey patch deal to date, worth over $15 million annually.

“JPMorganChase is a global brand with deep roots in Ohio, making them a natural partner that shares our commitment to innovation, excellence and long-term community impact,” Ohio State athletic director Ross Bjork said in a statement. “Together, we have built a comprehensive and historic partnership that reflects the strong commercial strength of the Ohio State Athletics identity and the broader college athletics landscape. This relationship creates meaningful opportunities for our student-athletes that support the sustained excellence and competitiveness of our athletic programs, while honoring the tradition and values of Ohio State.”

According to the release from the Ohio State athletic department, “The investment also provides new resources to support Ohio State student-athletes through NIL opportunities, enhances the Buckeyes’ overall competitive success, and facilitates academic partnerships across the university.”

That NIL component could be huge for the athletic department — especially the football program — moving into the new era of the sport.

“Ohio State leads the way in college athletics, and we’re proud to support the student-athletes and fans who power that tradition,” said Jennifer Roberts, CEO of Chase Consumer Banking, in the release from Ohio State. “From financial education and resources for student-athletes to exclusive fan experiences and gameday offers, this partnership brings Chase’s unique capabilities to the Ohio State community — on campus, in the stands and beyond.”

Full terms of the agreement were not disclosed in the statement. They’re the latest Big Ten team to join the jersey patch sponsorship game, joining Illinois (Busey Bank), Wisconsin (Culver’s) and Michigan State (MSU Federal Credit Union).

But the Buckeyes clearly have the biggest deal to date. And it’s one that will set them up for long-term success.

“Ohio State is a driving force in Columbus, and this partnership is another way we’re demonstrating our commitment to the people and places we serve,” said Becky Griffin, Columbus Location Leader at JPMorganChase, in a statement released by the athletic department. “With 18,000 employees in central Ohio and more than 155 years in Ohio, we’re proud to build on our longstanding relationship with the university, supporting student engagement, financial education and career pathways that create opportunity beyond the game.”