Ohio State lands commitment from former UCF defensive tackle John Walker

COLUMBUS — Ohio State has landed a critical piece in the transfer portal: former UCF defensive tackle John Walker has committed to the Buckeyes.

He’ll have two seasons of eligibility left.

Walker visited Ohio State on Monday after a Florida State visit over the weekend. Ohio State won in the portal recruitment over the Seminoles, beating an in-state school for the Sunshine State native.

Walker fits exactly what the Buckeyes want from a defensive lineman in the portal. He has proven production with plenty of untapped potential and the size Matt Patricia’s defense craves.

During his three years at UCF, two of which he played in games, Walker totaled 59 tackles, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and two pass deflections. Walker was tabbed as a True Freshman All-American selection by On3 in 2023.

Initially from Osceola (Kissimmee, FL) High School, Walker was a top-100 overall player in the class of 2023. He was ranked as the 13th-best defensive tackle and 24th-best player in the state of Florida for his class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. As a transfer, he ranks as the No. 208 overall player and No. 20 defensive tackle, according to Rivals.

Walker fills a big need for the Buckeyes as they’re looking to bolster their defensive line to make sure it remains one of the best of its kind in college football. Ohio State is losing starting defensive tackle Tywone Malone to graduation. And with a decision still looming from unanimous All-American selection defensive tackle Kayden McDonald, Ohio State looked to the portal for a huge splash.

And at 6-foot-4 and 324 pounds, Walker certainly fits the bill.

With the pledge of John Walker, Ohio State now has defensive tackle help to go along with returners Eddrick Houston, Will Smith Jr., Jarquez Carter and the potential of six other true or redshirt freshmen who are still developing.

Now the attention turns to Kayden McDonald and his decision.

John Walker, meanwhile, has made his: he’s going to play for Ohio State after committing to the Buckeyes out of the transfer portal.