Kayden McDonald selected 36th overall by Houston Texans in NFL Draft

COLUMBUS — Kayden McDonald made history as the first Ohio State defensive tackle to earn unanimous All-American honors in more than 50 years. He’s now a high-level NFL Draft pick after a great Buckeyes career.

McDonald was selected No. 36 overall by the Houston Texans in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday night, giving Ohio State a remarkable five draft picks so far this year.

He’s the fifth Buckeyes star to be selected in this draft, joining wide receiver Carnell Tate (fourth overall to the Tennessee Titans), linebacker Arvell Reese (fifth overall to the New York Giants), linebacker Sonny Styles (seventh overall to the Washington Commanders) and safety Caleb Downs (11th overall to the Dallas Cowboys).

McDonald had 65 combined tackles, nine tackles for loss and three sacks for the Buckeyes this past season, becoming one of the best defensive tackles in the sport during the 12-2 Ohio State campaign. He earned unanimous All-American status while also becoming a fan-favorite off the field.

A four-star recruit from North Gwinnett (Suwanee, GA) High School, McDonald was the No. 276 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class. He was the No. 37 defensive tackle and No. 24 player in the state of Georgia. The Georgia Bulldogs didn’t want him because of his questionable size, so Ohio State was glad to take him. He quickly proved the Buckeyes to be correct.

He debated between leaving Ohio State after his junior season for this draft or returning for a senior season. Kayden McDonald settled on the NFL path, and now he’s the latest Buckeyes star to become a first-round draft selection.

Ohio State players still available in 2026 NFL Draft

+ TE Max Klare

+ CB Davison Igbinosun

+ TE Will Kacmarek

+ DE Caden Curry

+ DB Lorenzo Styles Jr.

+ DT Tywone Malone

+ RB CJ Donaldson

+ OT Ethan Onianwa

+ LB Joey Velazquez

+ K Jayden Fielding

+ LS Colin Johnson

+ LS John Ferlmann