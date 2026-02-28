WATCH: Lorenzo Styles Jr. makes Ohio State history with blazing 40-yard dash time at NFL Combine
COLUMBUS — Everyone already knew Lorenzo Styles Jr. was one of the fastest players on the Ohio State football roster. But it would have been hard to predict what he would run when it was his turn to clock a 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.
He delivered a run that set an Ohio State record.
Styles Jr. ran a blazing fast 4.27-second 40-yard dash on Friday afternoon, the fastest ever time for a former Ohio State star. He was the fastest cornerback to run the 40-yard dash, and he is the fastest player to run it so far at the NFL Scouting Combine. It’s the ninth-fastest time in NFL Combine history.
Styles Jr.’s insane time comes just one day after his brother, Sonny, ran a 4.46-second time to tie fellow Ohio State star Arvell Reese for the fastest time among linebackers.
But back to Lorenzo. He also impressed with his 39-inch vertical leap.
Styles Jr. won’t be able to go through drills, and he won’t be able to participate at Ohio State pro day because of a labrum injury suffered during last season; he played through nearly the entire year with it. Now he’ll have surgery on it soon, knocking him out of the rest of the pre-draft process.
Top 10
- 1Trending
Succes for Hankton?
Cortez Hankton can have different success at Ohio State than predecessor
- 2New
Thoughts on new Rivals300
One ranking I love, one I hate, one I wonder about in the updated 2027 Rivals300
- 3Hot
Roberts focused on TE
Nate Roberts now gets chance to show what he can really do at Ohio State
- 4
Wymer rises in Rivals300
Ohio State commit Kellen Wymer one of the biggest risers in the updated 2027 Rivals300
- 5
Around the Diamond
Buckeye baseball splits four games at Grind City Classic
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
But if any questions remained about Styles Jr.’s speed after his 100-yard kick-return touchdown against UCLA in November, he answered in astounding fashion. He’s the fastest player at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Ohio State players at NFL Combine
The Ohio State players invited to the NFL Combine are: running back CJ Donaldson, tight end Will Kacmarek, tight end Max Klare, wide receiver Carnell Tate, linebacker Arvell Reese, linebacker Sonny Styles, defensive end Caden Curry, defensive tackle Kayden McDonald, cornerback Davison Igbinosun, cornerback Lorenzo Styles Jr. and safety Caleb Downs.
|Player
|Height
|Weight
|40-yard dash
|Three-cone
|20-yard shuttle
|Vertical leap
|Broad jump
|Bench press
|LB Sonny Styles
|6’5
|244 lbs
|4.46
|7.09
|4.26
|43.5″
|11’2
|N/A
|LB Arvell Reese
|6’4
|241 lbs
|4.46
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|DT Kayden McDonald
|6’2
|326 lbs
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|DE Caden Curry
|6’3
|257 lbs
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|CB Davison Igbinousin
|6’2
|189 lbs
|4.45
|N/A
|N/A
|34″
|10′
|N/A
|CB Lorenzo Styles Jr.
|6’0.5
|194 lbs
|4.27
|37″
|SAF Caleb Downs
|6’0
|206 lbs
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WR Carnell Tate
|RB CJ Donaldson
|TE Max Klare
|6’4
|246 lbs
|TE Will Kacmarek
|6’5.5
|261 lbs