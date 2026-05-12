Ohio State vs. Michigan: Kickoff time, TV channel revealed for The Game

COLUMBUS — Nobody expected any differently, but what was expected is now official: Ohio State will face Michigan to wrap up the regular season at Noon on Nov. 28. And it’ll be broadcast on FOX as a Big Noon Kickoff.

FOX was never going to give up its biggest game of the season. The network announced a Noon kickoff on FOX in the middle of May for last year’s matchup. Now that it’s officially set to broadcast The Game again this year, we already know it’ll be played at Noon up in Ann Arbor as Ohio State goes for its first win over Michigan in the Horseshoe since 2018, a 62-39 romp over the Wolverines.

Of course, Ohio State went to Ann Arbor and destroyed Michigan last November. The Buckeyes kept the Wolverines out of the end zone in a 27-9 beatdown in the snow — in the final game now-former Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore coached before his firing, arrest and sentencing. Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day earned his second win over ‘That Team Up North’ and first since 2019.

Ohio State hasn’t beaten Michigan at home in each of its last two tries. In 2022, the Wolverines and Buckeyes met as undefeated teams in the Horseshoe. Michigan won the game 45-23 behind long runs in the second half, which seemed to come with the road team knowing what was coming. That result is still disputed by Buckeyes fans because of Michigan’s cheating scandal, which tainted the final three years of Jim Harbaugh’s tenure.

But nobody can deny what happened the last time these rivals met in Ohio Stadium. Ohio State entered the game as a 24.5-point favorite but had a complete offensive meltdown throughout the game. And despite passing for just 62 yards, Michigan pulled off the largest upset in the history of the rivalry game, 13-10. Ohio State went on to win four straight games after that to capture the national title, but the loss to the Wolverines certainly still stung.

So the programs will meet again in November, the Buckeyes fresh off a road win over Michigan. And the new-look Wolverines will have a new head coach for this game, former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham. Ryan Day is 1-0 all-time against Whittingham, the win coming in a 48-45 Rose Bowl thriller over Whittingham’s Utes team back in 2022.

Now they’ll meet as rivals. And the game time and TV channel for The Game is officially set for Big Noon on Nov. 28.

Sept. 5 — vs. Ball State

Sept. 12 — at Texas

Sept. 19 — vs. Kent State

Sept. 26 — vs. Illinois

Oct. 3 — at Iowa

Oct. 10 — vs. Maryland

Oct. 17 — at Indiana

Oct. 24 — IDLE

Oct. 31 — at USC

Nov. 7 — vs. Oregon

Nov. 14 — vs. Northwestern

Nov. 21 — at Nebraska

Nov. 28 — vs. Michigan (12 p.m., FOX)