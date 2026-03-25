LIVE UPDATES: Tracking testing numbers, highlight rom Ohio State's Pro Day
COLUMBUS — Ohio State will host its annual Pro Day on Wednesday. The Buckeyes will open the doors to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center for more than 150 NFL executives, scouts, personnel members and general managers.
There will be 17 former Ohio State players on the field working out in front of some of the top power players in the pro football space.
Lettermen Row is tracking testing numbers, highlight rom Ohio State’s Pro Day.
Tavien St. Clair throwing to running backs, tight ends03/25/2026 12:03:47 PM
Ohio State starter Julian Sayin is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 NFL Draft but it is actually redshirt freshmen Tavien St. Clair that is throwing to the Buckeyes running backs, tight ends at Pro Day.
Jayden Fielding connecting from distance03/25/2026 11:13:29 AM
Kicker Jayden Fielding was the first Buckeye to take the field and he was showing off his length strength for talent evaluators.
NFL general managers, head coaches flocking to Ohio State03/25/2026 11:12:38 AM
Ohio State is an NFL talent factory and front offices are showing up in droves for the Buckeyes annual Pro Day.