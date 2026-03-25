LIVE UPDATES: Tracking testing numbers, highlight rom Ohio State's Pro Day

COLUMBUS — Ohio State will host its annual Pro Day on Wednesday. The Buckeyes will open the doors to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center for more than 150 NFL executives, scouts, personnel members and general managers.

There will be 17 former Ohio State players on the field working out in front of some of the top power players in the pro football space.

Lettermen Row is tracking testing numbers, highlight rom Ohio State’s Pro Day.

By: Mick Walker Tavien St. Clair throwing to running backs, tight ends Ohio State starter Julian Sayin is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 NFL Draft but it is actually redshirt freshmen Tavien St. Clair that is throwing to the Buckeyes running backs, tight ends at Pro Day.

By: Mick Walker Jayden Fielding connecting from distance Kicker Jayden Fielding was the first Buckeye to take the field and he was showing off his length strength for talent evaluators. Jayden Fielding getting Pro Day started by pouring one in from 55. He just connected from 60, as well.



Sure! pic.twitter.com/qQIRYp5sE8 — Spencer Holbrook (@SpencerHolbrook) March 25, 2026