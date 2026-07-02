Josh Pate predicts Buckeyes near top of preseason AP Poll

COLUMBUS — Ohio State is going to be one of the best teams in college football this upcoming season. No surprises there. But where could the Buckeyes find themselves in the preseason AP Poll — and when they head to Austin for the Week 2 showcase game against the Texas Longhorns?

Well, national college football analyst Josh Pate tried his best to predict the preseason AP Poll, which will be released in August ahead of the regular season’s opening weekend. And he expects the Buckeyes near the top of that poll, but still behind two other Big Ten heavyweights.

Pate has the Texas Longhorns at No. 1, followed by Notre Dame, Indiana, Oregon and Ohio State to round out the projected top five. Indiana is the lone team among the predicted top five to not have a returning starting quarterback. Of course, the Buckeyes have Heisman Trophy finalist Julian Sayin back for a second season as the team’s signal caller.

Of the top 25 that Pate is predicting, Ohio State will play six of them. The Week 2 trip to Texas (Sept. 12) is the headliner, but the Buckeyes will also face No. 3 Indiana on the road (Oct. 17), Oregon (Nov. 7), Michigan (Nov. 28), No. 17 USC on the road (Oct. 31) and Iowa on the road (Oct. 3). Yes, that’s three games against fellow predicted top-five teams.

Ohio State will open the season on Sept. 5 against Ball State. Texas opens the year against Texas State at home on the same day. Both teams will go into their Week 2 matchup with 1-0 records and looking for a statement win.

Josh Pate believes they’ll meet as top-five teams.

Josh Pate predicting 2026 AP Preseason Top 25 Poll, including Ohio State

1. Texas

2. Notre Dame

3. Indiana

4. Oregon

5. Ohio State

6. Miami

7. Georgia

8. Texas A&M

9. Ole Miss

10. LSU

11. Alabama

12. Texas Tech

13. Oklahoma

14. BYU

15. Penn State

16. Michigan

17. USC

18. Iowa

19. Utah

20. SMU

21. Louisville

22. Tennessee

23. Missouri

24. Florida

25. Boise State