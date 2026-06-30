Ohio State ends June with top-five recruiting class, best in Big Ten

COLUMBUS — Ohio State added a major piece to its 2027 recruiting class on Monday: the Buckeyes landed a commitment from four-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou, who could earn a fifth star in the coming weeks.

Rivals ranks Fakatou as a defensive lineman rather than an EDGE, but the Buckeyes view him as a defensive end. Fakatou is the No. 34 overall player in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He’s the No. 2 defensive lineman in the country and the No. 4 player in the state of California.

With that pledge, the Buckeyes moved up four spots in the Rivals 2027 Team Recruiting Rankings. Prior to his commitment, Ohio State held the No. 9 spots — and now it is fifth behind just Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Miami and Oklahoma. The Buckeyes have a score of 91.788.

Fakatou is the third highest-ranked player committed to the Buckeyes, behind only five-star defensive end David Jacobs and five-star wide receiver Jamier Brown. Both of those players are the only two five-star prospects committed to Ohio State, but others could join the fold soon.

Fakatou is the second top-100 player to choose the Buckeyes in the last week, joining four-star interior offensive lineman Caden Moss, who the Buckeyes view as an offensive tackle.

With the win on the recruiting trail Monday, Ohio State leaped over Oregon to take back the top overall Big Ten recruiting class. The Ducks’ class sits as the ninth best in the country.

Marcus Fakatou scouting summary from Rivals’ Greg Biggins

Massive defensive lineman who could slide inside and play tackle but has played primarily as an edge his first two years of high school. Reclassified up to the ’27 class but will still head to college with 30+ starts playing against high level comp. Is all of 6-foot-6, 290 pounds and has a frame similar to former SF 49er, current Indianapolis Colts DL DeForest Buckner, who made the transition from edge to tackle at Oregon. Naturally strong and powerful and can overwhelm most tackles at the point of attack. Does show some surprising ability to bend and get around the edge but relies more on a bull rush/long arm to get in to the backfield at this time. Stout in run support and can’t hold his ground against a double team and still get a push. Played through an injury much of his junior season and didn’t have the same burst of get-off he showed as a freshman but has lost about 20 pounds this off-season and is moving with much more fluidity. Has a rugby background and his all around athletic profile from a size/athleticism standpoint is strong and there’s no doubt he has an NFL ceiling.