Ohio State falls to TCU 66-64 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament

COLUMBUS – Ohio State fell to TCU 66-64 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Buckeyes got to the big dance for the first time in four years but they weren’t able to take down the Horned Frogs.

Lettermen Row runs down the key points in the game.

By: Mick Walker Ohio State falls to TCU 66-64 The Buckeyes battled back from a 15-point deficit at halftime to take a lead in the second half but they weren’t able to hold on. TCU took a 66-64 lead with four seconds left in the game and was how it finished.

By: Mick Walker Jake Diebler calls a timeout with 3:45 left in the second half TCU has regained the lead and Diebler calls a timeout down 58-57. The Buckeyes will have the ball out of the break looking to regain the lead.

By: Mick Walker Ohio State takes the lead ahead of the under eight timeout Amare Bynum gives the Buckeyes their first lead of the second half on an acrobatic layup. Ohio State leads 51-50 with 7:05 left in the game. They will have the ball coming out of the break.

By: Mick Walker Two point game with less than 10 minutes to play TCU calls a timeout after Ohio State guard Gabe Cupps drills a three after coming off the bench. The Buckeyes have cut the Horned Frogs lead down to 49-47.

By: Mick Walker Ohio State down by just six at second media timeout The Buckeyes have started to string together good possessions on both ends of the court. Ohio State has cut TCU’s lead to just six with 11:43 left to play. It is a 46-40 game.

By: Mick Walker Buckeyes chipping away at TCU’s lead Ohio State has played better to start the second half. The Buckeyes cut the Horned Frogs lead to 13-points at the under 16 minute media timeout.

By: Mick Walker Ohio State trails by double digits at the half TCU ended the first half on a 11-0 run to give them a 39-24 lead at halftime. Ohio State is shooting 36% from the field and 18% from three.

By: Mick Walker Jake Diebler calls a timeout with Buckeyes trailing 31-24 With 2:28 left in the first half, Ohio State head coach Jake Diebler called a timeout to slow the game down. The Buckeyes trail TCU 31-24 with less than three minutes until the break.

By: Mick Walker Buckeyes cut TCU’s lead to one at under 12 timeout After a slow start offensively, Ohio State has started to heat up. The Buckeyes have hit four of their last five shots to cut the Horned Frogs’ to just one. It is 14-13 in favor of TCU at the under 12 minute media timeout.

By: Mick Walker Ohio State trails at first media timeout Bruce Thornton drilled a three to give the Buckeyes a 3-0 to open the game but Ohio State went cold after that shot. TCU leads 8-5 at the first media timeout.