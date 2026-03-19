LIVE UPDATES: Ohio State vs. TCU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament

COLUMBUS – Ohio State is in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in four years. The eight-seeded Buckeyes will kick off Thursday’s slate of games against No. 9 TCU at 12:15 p.m.

Lettermen Row will have live updates, scores and more from the game as they happen. Follow along here.

By: Mick Walker Ohio State trails by double digits at the half TCU ended the first half on a 11-0 run to give them a 39-24 lead at halftime. Ohio State is shooting 36% from the field and 18% from three.

By: Mick Walker Jake Diebler calls a timeout with Buckeyes trailing 31-24 With 2:28 left in the first half, Ohio State head coach Jake Diebler called a timeout to slow the game down. The Buckeyes trail TCU 31-24 with less than three minutes until the break.

By: Mick Walker Buckeyes cut TCU’s lead to one at under 12 timeout After a slow start offensively, Ohio State has started to heat up. The Buckeyes have hit four of their last five shots to cut the Horned Frogs’ to just one. It is 14-13 in favor of TCU at the under 12 minute media timeout.

By: Mick Walker Ohio State trails at first media timeout Bruce Thornton drilled a three to give the Buckeyes a 3-0 to open the game but Ohio State went cold after that shot. TCU leads 8-5 at the first media timeout.