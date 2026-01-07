Ohio State WR Carnell Tate declares for NFL Draft

COLUMBUS — Ohio State junior wide receiver Carnell Tate is entering the NFL Draft, foregoing his final year of college football, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Tate is expected to be one of the best wide receivers in the draft, which will take place in April.

Tate caught 51 passes for 875 yards and nine touchdowns for the Buckeyes this year, becoming half of the best wide receiver tandem in the country alongside Jeremiah Smith. He spent three years playing significant time for the Buckeyes, catching 121 passes for 1,872 yards and 14 touchdowns in his college career.

He’ll likely become next in an incredibly long line of elite receiver talents to come out of Ohio State and into the NFL, joining now-pros Terry McLaurin, Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Marvin Harrison Jr., among others. Tate projects as one of the few receivers to become a first-round pick in April.

Ohio State, of course, is losing wide receivers coach and offensive coordinator Brian Hartline to the head coaching spot at USF. The Buckeyes replaced him with former LSU and Georgia wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton.

