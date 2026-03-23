Ohio State loses second-round NCAA Tournament home game for third straight season

COLUMBUS — Ohio State entered the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament as a higher-seeded favorite to advance out of its own home gym and into the Sweet 16 for the fourth straight postseason.

The first year? The Buckeyes won and made a run to the Elite Eight. Since then, they’ve hosted first- and second-round games in each of the last three years — and haven’t been back to the Sweet 16. This was just the latest disappointing installment of that trend.

Yes, for the third straight year, Ohio State failed to make it out of the Schottenstein Center in the NCAA Tournament. The latest loss, courtesy of Notre Dame, came Monday afternoon in front of a rowdy crowd that tried to will the Buckeyes forward.

The home court didn’t matter. Final score: sixth-seeded Notre Dame 83, third-seeded Ohio State 73.

The Fighting Irish will head to Fort Worth, Texas, for their Regional date against either No. 2 seed Vanderbilt or No. 7 seed Illinois. It’s Notre Dame’s fifth straight Sweet 16 appearance.

Kevin McGuff’s team, meanwhile, will stay home yet again, spending its third straight offseason trying to figure out why it couldn’t win two home games in the postseason.

This loss will sting even worse considering the perfect start from the Buckeyes, one that had the Fighting Irish take a timeout less than two minutes in. Ohio State jumped out to an 11-0 lead, fueled by a quick seven-point burst from superstar guard Jaloni Cambridge. But Notre Dame came clawing back to wrestle control of the game, even taking an eight-point lead into the halftime break.

Of course, Ohio State did everything it could to fight its way back into the game, cutting the Irish lead to two points in different spurts of the second half. And Cambridge kept scoring in bunches; she finished the day with 39 points in a heroic effort.

But Notre Dame had four scorers in double digits, spreading the ball around. Star Hannah Hidalgo led the Irish, of course, with 26 points.

It certainly didn’t help Ohio State’s comeback attempt that it had 21 turnovers offensively, playing far too loose with the basketball in critical moments.

So instead of heading to the Lonestar State for an epic Sweet 16, the Buckeyes will be watching from home for the third straight year. That Elite Eight run from four years ago is drifting further in the rearview mirror.

This time, different year, same story. Ohio State has lost another second-round home game to a team it was favored over. Notre Dame is moving on.

Kevin McGuff’s Ohio State program is not.