Top offensive lineman Caden Moss commits to Ohio State over Kentucky, Ole Miss

COLUMBUS – Offensive line coach Tyler Bowen just got the biggest recruiting win of his Ohio State tenure. Four-star offensive lineman Caden Moss has committed to the Buckeyes over Kentucky and in-state Ole Miss.

Ohio State has been trying for years to land a top out-of-state offensive line target. Well, Bowen finally got one in Jackson (Miss.) Jackson Academy standout.

Tyler Bowen did a good job of methodically recruiting Moss and his family. The Buckeyes got him on campus for the first time last summer. He then returned to campus in March for Ohio State’s first spring practice which led to him scheduling an official visit in June.

Bowen also made two trips down to Mississippi to see Moss and his family. The first was with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. Bowen and Smith spent the entire day at Jackson Academy just talking to Moss. The second visit was a few weeks later and running backs coach Carlos Locklyn accompanied Bowen on that trip. Locklyn, an Alabama native, is very well liked and respected in the South.

Both of those school visits and Moss’ two unofficial visits led up to his official visit from June 12-14. That is what helped put Ohio State over the top in this recruitment.

“The OV was good,” Moss told Rivals after his official visit. “I’m excited about potentially being a part of a championship team.”

Moss and his family then went to Ole Miss the following weekend for his final official visit. The in-state Rebels were viewed as the heavy favorite by many in the recruiting industry and rolled the red carpet out for him on his official.

However, his feelings about Ohio State never went away. The Ole Miss buzz started to fade after his official. Kentucky, the other contender in this recruitment, had some buzz leading up to his commitment but Tyler Bowen was able to turn the tide.

Now Caden Moss is a Buckeye and Ohio State has finally landed a top out-of-state offensive lineman.