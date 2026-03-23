Both Ohio State commits included in initial Rivals300 for 2028 class
COLUMBUS — As spring camp season starts to get underway, the 2028 class has come into focus for the Ohio State coaching staff and recruiting industry.
Rivals released its initial Rivals 300 for the 2028 recruiting class which included a few future Buckeyes. Ohio State already has two prospects committed next cycle and both made the list.
Lettermen Row takes a few moments to look where the two members of Ohio State’s 2028 class slotted in the initial Rivals 300.
Elijah Hall
One of the highest-ranked committed prospect in the initial Rivals300 for 2028 class is four-star Ohio State running back commit Elijah Hall. The 6-foot, 200 pound Hall is currently the No. 64 overall prospect and No. 4 running back in the 2028 class, according to Rivals.
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Hall, a Tampa native, transferred from Tampa (Fla.) Blake to Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy this offseason. He was the first prospect to commit to Ohio State in the 2028 class. Hall was a top target for running backs coach Carlos Locklyn and committed shortly after earning an offer from the Buckeyes.
Jameer Whyce
Four-star Trotwood-Madison defensive lineman Jameer Whyce is the Buckeyes other commit in the 2028 class. He is also inside the top-100 of the initial Rivals300 for the class. Whyce debuted as the No. 77 overall prospect and No. 7 defensive lineman.
The 6-foot-4 and 275-pound Whyce committed to Ohio State in October. He has been locked in with the Buckeyes ever since. Whyce has made several trips to Columbus since announcing his commitment. He has also been active on social media and behind the scenes helping the Buckeyes build their 2028 class.