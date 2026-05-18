Ohio State commits hold steady in updated Rivals300 for 2028 class

COLUMBUS — The summer is approaching, which means it is almost recruiting season for Ohio State. That also means the Buckeyes coaching staff will get eyes on some of the prospects in the 2028 class over the course of their prospects campus.

Rivals released an updated Rivals300 for the 2028 recruiting class on Monday, which included a few future Buckeyes. Ohio State already has two prospects committed next cycle and both made the list.

Lettermen Row takes a few moments to look where the two members of Ohio State’s 2028 class slotted in the updated Rivals 300.

Elijah Hall

Four-star Ohio State running back commit Elijah Newman-Hall remains one of the highest-ranked committed prospects in the Rivals300 for 2028 class. The 6-foot, 200 pound Newman-Hall stood pat in the rankings from the initial release. He is still the No. 64 overall prospect and No. 4 running back in the 2028 class, according to Rivals.

Newman-Hall, a Tampa native, transferred from Tampa (Fla.) Blake to Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy this offseason. He visited for the Buckeyes’ spring game and running backs coach Carlos Locklyn returned the favor by visiting Newman-Hall at IMG Academy for the Ascenders A-Day Showcase.

Jameer Whyce

The other Ohio State commit in the 2028 Rivals300 is four-star Trotwood-Madison (Ohio) defensive lineman Jameer Whyce. He rose three spots to No. 74 overall prospect and No. 7 defensive lineman in the updated rankings.

The 6-foot-4 and 275-pound Whyce committed to Ohio State in October. He has been locked in with the Buckeyes ever since. Whyce has made multiple trips to Columbus this spring. Defensive line coach Larry Johnson has also made the trip out to Trotwood-Madison. Whyce has also been active on social media and behind the scenes helping the Buckeyes build their 2028 class, especially with five-star defensive lineman Kellan Hall.