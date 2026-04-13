Ohio State safety Terry Moore sheds black stripe

COLUMBUS — There was always going to be an adjustment period for safety Terry Moore this spring. Not just because going from Duke to Ohio State is a step up in competition but he also missed all of last season recovering from a knee injury. Well, it appears that the adjustment period is over.

Moore is the latest transfer addition to shed his black stripe, officially becoming a member of the program. He lost it Monday after practice, the first transfer safety to lose his black stripe and the 10th transfer overall to have that honor.

Prior to suffering his injury returning an interception in the Gator Bowl, Moore had put together an all-around, stat-stuffing season that put him in elite company around the country during. Moore’s 2024 season at Duke actually had him rated as the best Power Four safety in the nation — a full point ahead of former Ohio State star Caleb Downs in PFF’s overall defensive grades.

After starting his career at Duke as a running back, he left no doubt that he was in the right spot at safety while racking up 71 tackles, 10 passes defended, 7 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles.

There was not a ton of buzz about Terry Moore through the first handful of practices this spring. But he has started to turn it on recently and that resulted in Moore shedding his black stripe after practice.

Dominick Kelly joins growing list of Ohio State players to lose black stripe

He now joins a growing list of Ohio State players to lose their black stripes so far this spring.

As for transfers, the Buckeyes have shed the black stripes from helmets from former LSU wide receiver Kyle Parker, former Florida State defensive back Earl Little Jr., former Georgia defensive back Dominick Kelly, former Wisconsin linebacker Christian Alliegro, former Alabama defensive end Qua Russaw, former Alabama defensive tackle James Smith, former UTSA wide receiver Devin McCuin, former UCF defensive tackle John Walker and former Ohio tight end Mason Williams.

And so far, just one freshman has lost his black stripe so far this spring. After just six practices in his Buckeyes career, Texas native Brock Boyd seems to be on the fast track to being a first-year impact player. The latest example of that: Boyd shed his black stripe on Tuesday after practice, a mark that he’s officially a member of the program. Boyd is the first freshman from the class of 2026 to shed his stripe, a major milestone for the former three-star recruit from Southlake Carroll (Texas) High School.

Now Terry Moore is the latest to join them.

Here’s the Buckeyes to lose their black stripe this spring: