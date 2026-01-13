Ohio State EDGE Joshua Mickens entering transfer portal

COLUMBUS — Ohio State defensive end Joshua Mickens is set to enter the transfer portal after three seasons with the Buckeyes.

He’ll have two years of eligibility at his next landing spot.

Mickens was the No. 101 player in his recruiting class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings from the class of 2023. He was ranked as the No. 14 EDGE and top overall player in the state of Indiana from his class. The Lawrence Central product had trouble finding the field across his three seasons at Ohio State, and now he’ll look for an opportunity elsewhere.

Joshua Mickens finishes his Ohio State career with six total tackles and one sack in 14 career games played.

Ohio State has added to its defensive line in the transfer portal to make up for losses like that of Mickens. The Buckeyes have added former Alabama EDGE Qua Russaw and former Alabama defensive tackle James Smith, along with former UCF defensive tackle John Walker.

The Buckeyes have seen departures from Caden Curry to graduation. They’ve also seen the departures of CJ Hicks, Dominic Kirks and Logan George at defensive end, as well as Jarquez Carter, Eric Mensah and Maxwell Roy to the transfer portal at defensive tackle.

