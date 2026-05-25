Ohio State enters official visit season with seventh ranked recruiting class

COLUMBUS – Ohio State will welcome its first wave official visitors to campus this weekend.

The Buckeyes will host well over 30 official visitors in June and some of them are going to end up committed to the Buckeyes. Before then, however, let’s look at the class as enter into official visit season.

Ohio State currently has 12 commitments in the 2026 class. The class ranks seventh in the country, according to the Rivals Team Industry Rankings. Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Texas Tech are the top three teams in the rankings currently.

Ohio State’s class is headlined by five-star Sunbury (Ohio) Big Walnut wide receiver Jamier Brown on offense. Brown was the first commit in the class and has remained committed, despite the departure of former wide receivers coach Brian Hartline in December.

Four-star Huntington Beach (Calif.) quarterback Brady Edmunds is the Buckeyes’ sign-caller. There has been a lot of talk about quarterback coach Billy Fessler visiting other 2027 quarterbacks this spring but Edmunds remains in the class.

Rounding out the Buckeyes’ offensive class, offensive line coach Tyler Bowen has recruited well this cycle. He already has five commitments heading into official visit season. The headliners is four-star Liberty Center (Ohio) offensive lineman Kellen Wymer. Ohio State also landed four-stars Jimmy Kalis and Davis Seaman this spring. Four-star Brody McNeel and three-star Mason Wilt round out the class.

Defensively, Ohio State has a pair of bookend defensive ends in five-star Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity Catholic EDGE DJ Jacobs and four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas EDGE Wyatt Smith. Both will be fixtures in the Buckeyes front seven for years to come.

Linebackers coach James Laurinaitis once again landed his top target. Four-star Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook linebacker Quinton Cypher committed to the Buckeyes in January over Georgia and Miami.

In the secondary, Ohio State has four-star Cibolo (Texas) Steele safety Eli Johnson and three-star Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna-Prep cornerback Angelo Smith. Johnson was a top of the board target for safeties coach Matt Guerrieri this entire cycle. Smith is the younger brother of Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith. However, he is a talented prospect in his own right.