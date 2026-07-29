Everything Ryan Day was asked about during his first press conference at Big Ten Media Days

CHICAGO, Ill. – Wednesday is Ohio State day at Big Ten Media Days. The Buckeyes are in the Windy City for the annual preseason event.

Ryan Day was on the main stage early in the afternoon and spoke for about 15 minutes. The majority of his time was used on his opening statement but he did answer three questions.

Lettermen Row runs down everything Ohio State head coach Ryan Day was asked about during his first press conference at Big Ten Media Days

Question: Wanted to ask you about with the development you’ve seen in Julian Sayin from last year into this season as far as developing more chemistry with Jeremiah and Chris and the rest of the offense.

Ryan Day: “I think for Julian, you look for some traits that are extraordinary about him. I think the first thing you recognize is his accuracy. What you don’t see, but I see, is his intelligence level. He can handle high levels of information. He’s highly, highly motivated. He’s really embraced this leadership role. So I think when you combine that with our offensive line, the experience we have coming back, Carson Hinzman, Luke Montgomery and Austin Siereveld, these guys all started during that Playoff run two years ago and are national champs. They’re now back. Then you combine that with other guys in the room like Josh Padilla, Phillip Daniels, Ian Moore, we’re as experienced and as deep as we’ve ever been since I’ve been at Ohio State.

“Combine that with a quarterback who has the experience now. I mean, this is only the third time since I’ve been at Ohio State that we’ve had the same quarterback come back for a second year. That’s a big deal. I think he’s liked the challenge of some of the things that Arthur is bringing to the table. When you go from coaching Aaron Rodgers to a college quarterback, you can certainly imagine what that has been like for Arthur. Man, Julian keeps up. It’s been fun to watch. Excited to see where this goes this year with him.”

Question: Going into last season you’re coming off of the national championship, you win 12 straight, then you drop the last two games of the season to two tough opponents. What do you take from last year to make sure you can finish stronger this season?

Ryan Day: You take a lot of things. Every year you look at the things that have gone well, then you look at the things that came up short. I think when you’re chasing small margins like you are, you have to identify the things that need to get fixed and fix them. The easy thing is to do nothing or overreact. Where the real work is identifying what needs to get fixed and then make that change. I won’t get into all those things. Yeah, there’s a lot of things that needed to get addressed and will continue to get addressed. Sometimes you don’t know if those decisions were right until you get to the end of the season.

“This year, based on the way our schedule looks and the way it’s laid out, we’re going to get some early feedback in these games. We’re going to have to play well down the stretch in the fourth quarter. But when you have guys like Julian and the offensive line, Jaylen McClain, guys that have now been through that before, Jeremiah is a big part of that, Brandon Inniss, Bennett Christian. Kenyatta Jackson, another guy who has been around our program for a long time. Payton Pierce is going to have to step up in a big way. They were all part of that. They saw the championship run. They saw us coming up short last year. All that will play into this season. Then we have a lot of guys who are coming in for the first time that need to prove themselves. That’s good, too. Everybody should have the approach they have to prove themselves every day. We say that all the time, if you start proving yourself, you’re going to stop to improve. We have to have that approach every day at practice, have to get better fast, then figure out of the journey of where this team goes. Every year is different. I’d like to sit here and tell you that last year is similar to this year because of X, Y, and Z, and that will be the solution but it’s not the same because it is a different group of guys. There are things in place that we’ve identified that we always want to improve on.”

Question: You play Indiana and Curt Cignetti in 2024 and 2025. What was the biggest difference in those Cignetti teams from ’24 to ’25, what do you expect in the game on October 17th this year?

Ryan Day: It’s going to be a great environment. We haven’t played since Coach Cignetti has been at Indiana. The atmosphere there has changed. It’s really ramped up there. That will be another game on the road that we’re going to have to prepare for and play well. But you got to give them a lot of credit. It starts with the quarterback and how he played last season. I don’t think enough people give enough credit to that defense and how well they played. We look back on the game that we played in the Big Ten championship, look at some of those key situational things that we should have done a much better job with. We take ownership of that. We had to get that better.They won in those situations. If we win those situations, the outcome’s different. But that’s football. That’s where we’ve got to be better, and make sure we’re ready next time when those opportunities come up that we make the plays.