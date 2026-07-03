Five-star Sydney Mobley commits to Ohio State women's basketball, reclassifies to 2026 class

COLUMBUS – Ohio State women’s basketball has finally completed its roster for the 2026-27 season. Five-star forward Sydney Mobley has committed to the Buckeyes and will reclassify to the 2026 class.

Mobley was ranked as the No. 16 overall prospect and No. 5 power forward in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, prior to her reclassification. She will likely be a little bit further down the updated 2026 rankings. However, Ohio State is still thrilled to add her to its roster and keep her home.

The Buckeyes have been recruiting the Sunbury (Ohio) Big Walnut standout since she was in middle school. Mobley visited Ohio State several times throughout her recruitment. However, it wasn’t until her official visit last week when the Mobley and her family know that Ohio State was the best place for her.

“Oh, it was great,” David Mobley told Lettermen Row about his daughter’s official visit to Ohio State. “It’s funny this is home, so the visit was great. We said it when we were there, it was like, this actually feels like a visit. My wife’s from Columbus and I’ve been here for a long time. But getting a chance to come up to campus and see some different things and be taken around to some different places was pretty cool. So it felt like an actual visit, which was really, really cool.”

Mobley joins an Ohio State team that is led by star point guard Jaloni Cambridge and multiple other returning starters. She spent time with Cambridge on her official visit and the two immediately hit it off.

“Oh, just a great feel,” Mobley said. “I think she has a natural feel and chemistry with all of the players. She got to spend some time with them doing some things off the court. They just all kind of just have this really good feel for each other already. Everything felt really, really natural. Great environment. They all are really good kids.

“Jaloni, I mean, she’s a superstar and was just so gracious and welcoming to Sydney. So it was really cool for her to get a chance to spend some time with what could be potential teammates.”

It is also worth mentioning that Mobley is also the cousin of Ohio State men’s basketball player John Mobley Jr. That familial connection might not be the primary reason why she’s a Buckeye but it didn’t hurt.

After a successful junior season at Big Walnut, Mobley and her family knew she needed a new challenge. They considered multiple options before ultimately deciding to reclassify and enroll early at Ohio State.

Mobley will now attempt to make an immediate impact for the Buckeyes as a freshman.