Ohio State has 11 commits in the updated 2027 Rivals300

COLUMBUS — The majority of the top summer recruiting camps have wrapped up so it’s time to update the rankings. Rivals released its updated Rivals 300 for the 2027 recruiting class on Monday which included 11 Ohio State commitments.

Lettermen Row takes a few moments to look where every Buckeye commit slotted in the updated rankings.

Five-star EDGE David Jacobs

Five-star Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity Catholic EDGE David Jacobs remains the highest-ranked Ohio State commitment in the updated 2027 Rivals300. He is also the lone five-star for the Buckeyes, according to Rivals, in the updated rankings.

Rivals dropped Jacobs one spot to No. 13 overall prospect but he is still the No. 1 EDGE in the 2027 class.

Four-star IOL Kellen Wymer

The rise continues for four-star offensive lineman Kellen Wymer from Liberty Center (Ohio) High School, who continues to be a major Rivals outlier.

Rivals has Wymer ranked rose seven spots to No. 23 overall prospect and No. 3 interior offensive lineman in the updated rankings. No other recruiting outlet has Wymer ranked inside the top-30. If the cycle ended today, Wymer would be a five-star for Rivals.

Four-star EDGE Wyatt Smith

Four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas EDGE Wyatt Smith is another Rivals Outlier. He rose up to No. 51 overall in the updated Rivals300 for the 2027 class. The other two major recruiting outlets have him ranked outside the top-75.

Tthe 6-foot-6 and 240-pound Smith seems like a prospect with upward mobility if he has a strong senior season.

Four-star DL Marcus Fakatou

Rivals is always calculated with how it handles reclassifications, which is what four-star EDGE Marcus Fakatou is in this cycle. The Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon Standout reclassified from the 2028 class to 2027 class earlier this offseason so Rivals has been slow to shoot him up the rankings.

Regardless, Fakatou rose two spots to No. 54 overall in the updated 2027 Rivals300.

Four-star WR Jamier Brown

Despite being a five-star in the Rivals Industry Rankings, Rivals has continued to drop wide receiver Jamier Brown in its recent updates. Brown slide three spots in the updated 2027 Rivals300 to No. 71 overall.

Brown remains one of the Crown Jewels of the Buckeyes’ class.

Four-star LB Prince Goldsby

Four-star Kansas City (Mo.) Blue Springs South linebacker Prince Goldsby stood pat in the updated 2027 Rivals300. Goldsby remains at No. 81 overall. Rivals in the only recruiting outlet that has Goldsby inside the top-100.

Four-star IOL Caden Moss

Another Rivals outlier, to the negative, is four-star offensive lineman Caden Moss. The Jackson (Miss.) Jackson Academy stood pat at No. 174 overall in the updated 2027 Rivals300. However, Rivals is the only recruiting outlet that has Moss outside the top-100 this cycle.

Four-star CB Deontay Malone

The third straight Ohio State commitment that did not move a single spot in the updated 2027 Rivals300, four-star cornerback Deontay Malone remains at No. 245 overall. Malone, a Massillon Washington (Ohio) standout, is the top commitment for cornerbacks coach Tim Walton this cycle.

Four-star safety Eli Johnson

Four-star Cibolo (Texas) Steele safety Eli Johnson had the second biggest drop of any Ohio State commit in the updated 2027 Rivals300. Johnson dropped from No. 217 overall to No. 252 overall in the newest batch of rankings.

Four-star LB Quinton Cypher

Four-star Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook linebacker Quinton Cypher is the fourth Ohio State commitment that did not move up or down in the updated 2027 Rivals300. Cypher held strong at No. 262 overall in the updated rankings.

Cypher might be in the back half of the Rivals300 but he was the top target for linebackers coach James Laurinaitis this cycle.

Four-star IOL Brody McNeel

The biggest drop of any Ohio State commitment in the updated 2027 Rivals300 was four-star offensive lineman Brody McNeel who dropped from No. 184 overall to No. 289 in this update. The Richmond (Va.) Mills E. Godwin offensive lineman remains a Rivals outlier, however. No other recruiting outlet has given McNeel a fourth star.