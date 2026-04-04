Ohio State wide receiver Devin McCuin sheds black stripe

COLUMBUS — Ohio State has seen positive early returns on Devin McCuin since he arrived on campus this winter. The UTSA transfer wide receiver is beginning to make an impact in spring ball, and it’s yielding good results.

McCuin shed his on Saturday after Student Appreciation Day practice, joining LSU transfer Kyle Parker and freshman Brock Boyd as receivers to lose their stripe this spring.

Mccuin is the sixth Ohio State transfer to lose his black stripe this spring and the seventh player overall. He and former Alabama defensive tackle James Smith both lost their stripe after practice Saturday.

Through 3 seasons, McCuin has totaled 152 receptions for 1,696 yards and 16 touchdowns, becoming one of the best receivers in the Group of Five conferences. Now he’s bringing bring his speed and talent to the Ohio State wide receiver room under new wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton.

Devin McCuin joins growing list of Ohio State players to lose black stripe

He now joins a growing list of Ohio State players to lose their black stripes so far this spring.

As for transfers, the Buckeyes have shed the black stripes from helmets from former LSU wide receiver Kyle Parker, former Florida State defensive back Earl Little Jr., former Wisconsin linebacker Christian Alliegro, former Alabama defensive end Qua Russaw and former Alabama defensive tackle James Smith.

And so far, just one freshman has lost his black stripe so far this spring. After just six practices in his Buckeyes career, Texas native Brock Boyd seems to be on the fast track to being a first-year impact player. The latest example of that: Boyd shed his black stripe on Tuesday after practice, a mark that he’s officially a member of the program. Boyd is the first freshman from the class of 2026 to shed his stripe, a major milestone for the former three-star recruit from Southlake Carroll (Texas) High School.

Now Devin McCuin is the latest to join them.

Here’s the Buckeyes to lose their black stripe this spring: