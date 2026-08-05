Lettermen Row's Fall Camp Sale is LIVE, 75% off premium Ohio State coverage

COLUMBUS – Ohio State is back in action with the Training Camp starting on Thursday. The Buckeyes approach the 2026 season as the No. 1 team in the Preseason Coaches Poll, and likely the AP Poll.

With so much taking place at Ohio State this fall, Lettermen Row is ensuring fans keep up on all of the latest scoop by offering 75% OFF annual memberships!!

For a limited time, new members who join Lettermen Row will get their first 12 months of premium Ohio State Buckeyes coverage for a quarter of the price — ONLY $2.49/month!

So don’t miss a minute of the action and join Lettermen Row today to get 75% OFF your first year of premium Buckeye coverage — that’s 12 months for ONLY $30!!

DON’T MISS OUT: 75% OFF annual offer ends Aug. 12 at 11:59 pm CT!!

With an Lettermen Row annual membership, you’ll receive unlimited access to:

— The best staff and the best content. These trusted and proven Lettermen Row reporters including Jeremy Birmingham, Spencer Holbrook, Alex Gleitman and Mick Walker who have set the industry standard for insider scoop and premium analysis!

— Elite recruiting coverage from our Lettermen Row’s recruiting analysts and On3 national recruiting team, delivering round the clock updates on where the Buckeyes stands with key prospects from high school and the transfer portal.

— Access to the industry-leading On3 | Rivals team of national reporters and recruiting analysts, including Steve Wiltfong, Sam Spiegelman, Chad Simmons, Brandon Huffman, Greg Biggins, Allen Trieu, Pete Nakos, Brett McMurphy and a growing team of influential national recruiting analysts and college insiders.

— The best and most informative Ohio State message board community around! The one-of-a-kind Lettermen Lounge community is the place for fans to get access to the Lettermen Row staff, read premium scoop on all things Ohio State and talk about it with other Buckeye fans!

— The most comprehensive player database in the industry.

— An exclusive app featuring all of Lettermen Row resources, articles, message boards, alerts and more!

— In addition to exclusive access to all Lettermen Row premium content and community, members can also read all premium articles across the On3 | Rivals network!

Get 75% OFF Lettermen Row annual memberships now!

Led by long-time Ohio State insiders Jeremy Birmingham, Spencer Holbrook and the entire Lettermen Row team, fans will stay in the know on all the latest Ohio State scoop, complete with unparalleled access to breaking news, insider intel, premium analysis and the BEST Ohio State message board community around — all at a can’t-miss special offer: 75% off your first year!!

So don’t miss out on our sale of the season and become a Lettermen Row annual member today to get your first year of exclusive Buckeye coverage for ONLY $30!!

Terms: This deal ends at 11:59 p.m. CT on August 12, 2026. This promotion is for new members only. On3 | Rivals reserve the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please email [email protected] with any questions you may have.