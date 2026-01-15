Cornerback Jermaine Matthews returning to Ohio State for senior season

COLUMBUS – Cornerback Jermaine Matthews will be one of the leaders in the Buckeyes secondary next season. Matthews announced on Thursday that he is returning to Ohio State for his senior year.

Matthews had 26 total tackles, including 20 solo tackles, two passes defended and two interceptions in 14 games this past season. He also had one sack that led to a forced fumble in the Buckeyes win over Illinois in Champaign.

Overall, Matthews has racked up 61 total tackles along five passes defended, two sacks and three interceptions during his three seasons at Ohio State.

Matthews will now become the leader in the Buckeyes cornerback room with Davison Igbinosun off to the NFL. He and former five-star Devin Sanchez will likely be the starting cornerback duo for Ohio State next season. Sanchez struggled at times as a true freshman but he still has all the talent in the world.

Ohio State also added former Alabama cornerback Cameron Calhoun via the transfer portal. He is Matthews’ former high school teammate at Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods. The two won led the Warriors to a state championship and they’re hoping to lead the Buckeyes to championship next season.

