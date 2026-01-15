Buckeyes defensive end Kenyatta Jackson returning for fifth season

COLUMBUS – Ohio State defensive end Kenyatta Jackson has already accomplished a lot during his college career but he is not done yet. Jackson announced on Thursday that he is returning for his senior season.

Jackson had 28 total tackles, 16 solo tackles and 6.5 sacks for the Buckeyes this past season. Overall, he has 53 total tackles, 29 solo tackles and 9.5 sacks across his four seasons in Columbus.

The Buckeyes are losing multiple defensive starters to the NFL including potential first rounders Arvell Reese, Caleb Downs, Kayden McDonald and Sonny Styles. It’ll be incredibly difficult for Ohio State to replace all of them but retaining Jackson will help.

Ohio State will now have a defensive end rotation of Jackson, Zion Grady, Alabama transfer Qua Russaw and incoming five-star freshman Khary Wilder. Jackson and Russaw have the most experience but Grady and Wilder were both blue-chip recruits.

Along the interior, the Buckeyes return part-time starter Eddrick Houston and reserve Will Smith Jr. They have also added Alabama transfer James Smith and UCF transfer John Walker this offseason. Smith will likely rotate with Houston at 3-technique while Walker has the potential to replace Kayden McDonald at 1-technique.

