Miami beats Ohio State 24-14 in the Cotton Bowl
ARLINGTON, Texas — Ohio State lost to Miami 24-14 in the Cotton Bowl on Wednesday ton end its season. Lettermen Row runs down the key points in the game.
The Hurricanes converted on 3rd-and-4 to keep their final drive alive then two play later they tacked on another touchdown to beat Ohio State 24-14. The Buckeyes end the season 12-2 following a loss in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal.
Jeremiah Smith cuts the Miami lead 17-14 in the fourth quarter12/31/2025 09:11:48 PM
Julian Sayin hit Jeremiah Smith for a touchdown on 4th-and-2 from the Miami 14-yard on the second play of the fourth quarter. The Buckeyes cut the Miami lead to 17-14 with 13:28 left in the game.
End of the 3rd quarter: Miami 17, Ohio State 712/31/2025 09:06:42 PM
Ohio State has the ball Miami 21-yard down ten points heading into the fourth quarter of the Cotton Bowl. The Buckeyes are facing a 2nd-and-9 after Jeremiah Smith took a handoff just one yard on the final play of the third quarter.
Miami responds with field goal, extends lead to 17-712/31/2025 08:51:54 PM
After Ohio State opened the second half with a touchdown, Miami responded with a 49-yard field goal from kicker Carter Davis to make it 17-7 with 3:01 left in the third quarter.
Ohio State scores on opening drive of the second half12/31/2025 08:40:39 PM
The Buckeyes got the ball coming out of the break and they finally found the end zone. running back Bo Jackson ran it in from one yard out to cap off a 11-play, 82-yard drive coming out of halftime. Miami 14, Ohio State 7 with 8:05 left in the 3rd quarter.
Halftime: Miami 14, Ohio State 012/31/2025 08:09:37 PM
The Buckeyes had a chance to put points on the board before the half after going 67 yards in 1:35 but kicker Jayden Fielding missed the 49-yard field goal attempt wide left. Miami 14, Ohio State 0 at the half.
Hurricanes extend lead to 14-0 on 70-yard pick-six12/31/2025 07:24:03 PM
Ohio State hit wide receiver Jeremiah Smith for a 59-yard pass on the opening play of its next drive. However, the Buckeyes momentum came to a screeching halt after Miami cornerback Keionte Scott intercepted Julian Sayin two plays later and returned it for a 70-yard pick six.
Miami draws first blood, takes 7-0 lead in second quarter12/31/2025 07:17:16 PM
The Hurricanes went 83 yards on 13 plays using 8:04 of game clock to take a 7-0 lead. Miami capped off the drive with a nine yard touchdown pass from quarterback Carson Beck to Mark Fletcher.
Buckeyes get the ball back after Payton Pierce’s punch out12/31/2025 06:57:33 PM
Miami got the ball all way down to the Buckeyes’ 19-yard line but on 3rd-and-2 Payton Pierce punched the ball out of Mark Fletcher’s hand to get the ball back to Ohio State.
Both teams go 3-and-out to start12/31/2025 06:47:44 PM
Miami got the ball to start the game. The Hurricanes gained three yards on three plays before punting. Ohio State then got the ball and went backward before having to punt the ball back to the Miami offense.
Lettermen Row checking in for the Cotton Bowl12/31/2025 06:40:37 PM
Ohio State takes on Texas in the Cotton Bowl on Wednesday night with a trip to the College Football Playoff semifinals on the line. Lettermen Row’s Spencer Holbrook, Austin Ward and Jeremy Birmingham are at AT&T Stadium today to cover the Buckeyes showdown against the Hurricanes.