Buckeyes' 2026 class finishes No. 3 in Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings after player rankings finalized

COLUMBUS – Ohio State’s streak of signing top-five recruiting classes continues on.

The Buckeyes finish the cycle with the No. 3 overall class, according to the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings, after all three primary recruiting outlets have finalized their players rankings. It is Ohio State’s seventh straight top-five recruiting class.

Five-star Plus+ Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. is the top-ranked signee for Ohio State in the 2026 class. Henry finished the cycle as the No. 10 overall prospect and No. 1 wide receiver, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

The Buckeyes other Five-Star Plus+ signee in 2026 is Cleveland (Ohio) Glenville linebacker Cincere Johnson. He shot up the rankings following a strong week at the Under Armour All-America Game. Johnson finished as the No. 14 overall prospect and No. 1 linebacker in the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Ohio State had two other top-50 signees: Four-star Gibsonia (Pa.) Pine-Richland cornerback Jay Timmons and four-star Fort Wayne (Ind.) Northrop wide receiver Jerquaden Guilford. Timmons finished the cycle as the No. 33 overall prospect in the in the Rivals Industry Rankings while Guilford slot in at No. 50 overall.

Four-star Gardena (Calif.) Junipero Serra EDGE Khary Wilder, four-star Akron (Ohio) Archbishop Hoban offensive lineman Sam Greer and four-star Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic safety Blaine Bradford were the Buckeyes only other top-100 signees in the Rivals Industry Rankings. Wilder finished at No. 53 overall, Greer at No. 57 and Bradford at No. 68, respectively.

Below is a list of all of Ohio State’s blue-chip signees and where they finished in the finalized Rivals Industry Rankings:

– Five-star Plus+ Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. – No. 10 overall

– Five-star Plus+ Cleveland (Ohio) Glenville linebacker Cincere Johnson – No. 14

– Four-star Gibsonia (Pa.) Pine-Richland cornerback Jay Timmons – No. 33

– Four-star Fort Wayne (Ind.) Northrop wide receiver Jerquaden Guilford – No. 50

– Four-star Gardena (Calif.) Junipero Serra EDGE Khary Wilder – No. 53

– Four-star Akron (Ohio) Archbishop Hoban offensive lineman Sam Greer – No. 57

– Four-star Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic safety Blaine Bradford – No. 68

– Four-star Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic athlete Jordan Thomas – No. 105

– Four-star Forney (Texas) North Forney running back Legend Bey – No. 130

– Three-star Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek linebacker Braxton Rembert – No. 184

– Four-star Avon Lake (Ohio) interior offensive lineman Max Riley – No. 198

– Four-star Richland (N.J.) St. Augustine Prep defensive lineman Damari Simeon – No. 203

– Four-star Jacksonville (Fla.) The Bolles School safety Simeon Caldwell – No. 223

– Four-star Bessemer City (Ala.) defensive lineman Emanuel Ruffin – No. 238

– Four-star Lewis Center (Ohio) Olentangy linebacker CJ Sanna – No. 287

– Four-star Buford (Ga.) EDGE Dre Quinn – No. 315

– Four-star Delaware (Ohio) Hayes running back Favour Akih – No. 318

– Three-star Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy safety Khmari Bing – No. 319