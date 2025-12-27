Skip to main content
Ohio State
Photos: Buckeyes preparing for Cotton Bowl showdown against Miami

by: Mick Walker13 hours ago

COLUMBUS — Ohio State was back inside the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Friday for its first open viewing period of practice since training camp, as the media was allowed to watch 15 minutes of College Football Playoff prep.

Lettermen Row was on-hand to see the Buckeyes practice, we have some observations and notes from what we saw in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Including Buckeyes offensive coordinator Brian Hartline being present for the practice on Friday, as expected, Ohio State using the scout team to simulate Miami and so much more. Below are Spencer Holbrook’s full takeaways from Ohio State’s open practice.

READ: Observations, notes from Buckeyes open viewing period of CFP practice

And lastly, Lettermen Row has photos from the Buckeyes open practice.

Lincoln Kienholz (Mick Walker/Lettermen Row)
Tavien St. Clair (Mick Walker/Lettermen Row)
Julian Sayin (Mick Walker/Lettermen Row)
Anthony ‘Turbo’ Rogers (Mick Walker/Lettermen Row)
Dez Jones (Mick Walker/Lettermen Row)
Jayvon McFadden (Mick Walker/Lettermen Row)
Josh Padilla (Mick Walker/Lettermen Row)
Tegra Tshabola (Mick Walker/Lettermen Row)
Gabe VanSickle (Mick Walker/Lettermen Row)
Jermaine Matthews (Mick Walker/Lettermen Row)
Keenan Bailey and Brian Hartline (Mick Walker/Lettermen Row)
Jackson Courville (Mick Walker/Lettermen Row)
Ryan Day and Carlos Locklyn (Mick Walker/Lettermen Row)
Caleb Downs (Mick Walker/Lettermen Row)
Matt Patricia (Mick Walker/Lettermen Row)
Jeremiah Smith (Mick Walker/Lettermen Row)
Ryan Day (Mick Walker/Lettermen Row)
Marcus Johnson (Mick Walker/Lettermen Row)
Joshua Mickens (Mick Walker/Lettermen Row)
Ryan Day and Caleb Downs (Mick Walker/Lettermen Row)
Deshawn Stewart (Mick Walker/Lettermen Row)
Eric Mensah (Mick Walker/Lettermen Row)
Ty Howard (Mick Walker/Lettermen Row)
Jeremiah Smith-Ohio State-Ohio State football-Buckeyes
Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith (Mick Walker/Lettermen Row)