In-state linebacker Kaylon Bailey earns 'dream' offer from Ohio State

COLUMBUS – Pipeline programs have somewhat gone by the wayside in the modern college football recruiting. However, Ohio State still has a really strong ties to Cleveland (Ohio) Glenville High School due to their long-standing relationship with legendary Tarblooder head coach Ted Ginn Sr.

The first Tarblooder that Ohio State signed was then-five-star athlete Ted Ginn Jr. in the 2004 class. Since then, they have signed at least 15 former Glenville products including five in the previous four recruiting classes.

Ohio State has signed a player at almost every position from Glenville but one position the has been especially fruitful is linebacker. The Buckeyes signed soon-to-be first round draft pick Arvell Reese in the 2023 class, five-star Cincere Johnson in the 2026 class and on Tuesday, they offered 2027 three-star linebacker Kaylon Bailey.

“It means a lot to me it’s my dream school.” Bailey told Lettermen Row. “All the training, practices, and grind this is proof it’s being noticed.”

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Bailey is listed as an EDGE on his rivals profile but linebackers coach James Laurinaitis has been recruiting him. Laurinaitis sees Bailey playing a hybrid linebacker, defensive end role similar to what Reese did this past season.

Bailey spent the majority his time on Tuesday with Laurinaitis and assistant linebackers coach Sam McGrath. However, his offer came directly from head coach Ryan Day.

“He said he love my tape he love how twitchy I am, how I can play ever were on the field and I fit their program,” Bailey said “And he wants me there.”

Bailey also has offers from Pittsburgh, Syracuse, West Virginia, USF and several Mid-American Conference programs. However, it is hard any of those programs beating Ohio State for Bailey if the Buckeyes push for his commitment.