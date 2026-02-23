Seven Ohio State commits included in updated 2027 Rivals300

COLUMBUS — The offseason has officially arrived which means it’s recruiting season. Ohio State has nine commitments in the 2027 class and well positioned with several other top targets.

Rivals released its updated Rivals 300 for the 2027 recruiting class on Monday which included seven future Buckeyes. Lettermen Row takes a few moments to look where every Ohio State commit slotted in the updated rankings.

David Jacobs

Five-star Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity Catholic EDGE David Jacobs is the highest-ranked Buckeye in the updated 2027 Rivals300. He is also the lone five-star commitment for Ohio State, according to Rivals, in the updated rankings.

Rivals now has Jacobs ranked as the No. 12 overall prospect and No. 1 EDGE in the 2027 class.

Kellen Wymer

The second highest-ranked Ohio State commit in updated 2027 Rivals300 is actually four-star Liberty Center (Ohio) offensive lineman Kellen Wymer, who continues to be a major Rivals outlier. Rivals has Wymer ranked as the No. 31 overall prospect and No. 2 interior offensive lineman in the updated rankings. No other recruiting outlet has Wymer ranked inside the top-250.

Jamier Brown

Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne wide receiver Jamier Brown lost his five-star status in the updated rankings but still remained inside the top-50 of the updated 2027 Rivals300. Brown is now a four-star and the No. 48 overall prospect in Rivals’ updated rankings for the 2027 class.

Eli Johnson

Four-star Cibolo (Texas) Steele safety Eli Johnson is the next highest-ranked Buckeye in the updated 2027 Rivals300. Johnson slid several spots down to No. 139 overall in the updated rankings. He still has plenty of time to rise back up in the rankings but regardless, Johnson was a top target safeties coach Matt Guerrieri in the 2027 class.

Brody McNeel

Another Ohio State commitment that is a Rivals outlier is four-star Richmond (Va.) Godwin offensive lineman Brody McNeel. Rivals is the only recruiting outlet that has McNeel ranked inside the top-300 of their rankings for the 2027 class. McNeel slotted in at No. 181 overall in the updated 2027 Rivals300.

Brady Edmunds

Four-star Huntington Beach (Calif.) quarterback Brady Edmunds became the first signal-caller in the 2027 class to earn an invite to the Elite 11 Finals over the weekend. Edmunds landed at No. 238 overall in the updated 2027 Rivals300. Edmunds’ recruiting rankings continue to slip but his on field results remain strong.

Quinton Cypher

The final Ohio State commit in the updated 2027 Rivals300 is four-star Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook linebacker Quinton Cypher. He also slid several spots down to No. 277 overall in the updated rankings but similar to Edmunds, Cypher’s on field results remain strong. Cypher was also a top of the board target for linebackers coach James Laurinaitis.