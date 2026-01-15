Ohio State lands former Florida running back Ja'Kobi Jackson

COLUMBUS — The Buckeyes have found running back depth from the Transfer Portal. Ohio State has secured a commitment from Florida running back Ja’Kobi Jackson.

Jackson visited Ohio State on Sunday, Jan. 4 and the Buckeyes became top contender in this recruitment. He also visited Auburn and Tennessee but, in the end, running backs coach Carlos Locklyn got his guy.

In 2025, Ja’Kobi Jackson was limited to four games before injury sidelined him, finishing the season with 27 carries for 98 yards. Over his Florida career, he recorded 122 rushing attempts for 607 yards and seven touchdowns, along with 11 catches for 103 yards.

The Buckeyes are bringing back freshman All-American running back Bo Jackson after coming agreement to keep the Ohio native in Columbus for his sophomore season. Ohio State also returns fellow standout freshman Isaiah West for next season. The trio of Jackson, West and now Ja’Kobi Jackson gives Locklyn another talented stable of backs to work with.

Ohio State is also bringing in a pair of blue-chip freshmen running back. Legend Bey had a back-and-forth recruitment but he eventually signed with the Buckeyes after being released from his Letter of Intent at Tennessee. Akih is an Ohio native that will need time to develop but he has the potential to be a playmaker for the Scarlet and Gray.

