COLUMBUS — Ohio State has added some much-needed depth to its secondary. The Buckeyes didn’t offer former Alabama defensive back Cameron Calhoun coming out of Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods in the 2023 class. However, they have circled back on him in the transfer portal.

Calhoun transferred into Alabama last offseason and spent the year as a reserve in the secondary. He appeared in 14 of the Crimson Tide’s 15 games this past season. He finished with six total tackles, one pass breakup and a fumble recovery while primarily playing on special teams and as a backup cornerback.

Prior to his time at Alabama, he spent the 2024 season at Utah and the 2023 season redshirting on Michigan’s national title-winning team. Ohio State will be his fourth school in four collegiate seasons.

Cameron Calhoun will reunite with his former high school teammate Jermaine Matthews in the Buckeyes secondary. Calhoun and Matthews helped lead Winton Woods to the a State Championship during their junior season. They will now attempt to lead Ohio State to a championship at the college level.

