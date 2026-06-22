Former Ohio State golfer Neal Shipley makes cut at 126th US Open

COLUMBUS — Former Ohio State golfer Neal Shipley had done this all before. Well, kind of.

Shipley had already made a cut in a major championship twice, becoming the low amateur at the 2024 US Open at Pinehurst No. 2 and the 2024 Masters at Augusta National. Both of those cuts, though, were made as an amateur.

Neal Shipley made his first cut at a major as a professional over the weekend at Shinnecock Hills, earning the right to play the weekend at the 126th US Open out on Long Island. Shipley shot an opening round 71 before shooting a second-round 73 to make the cut on the number. He finished the tournament tied for 65th after posting a third-round 77 and a final-round 73. His four-day score was 14-over-par.

It was a grind for Shipley on the weekend after making the cut. And it was certainly a grind to get to the US Open.

Shipley tied with Zac Blair for first at the Springfield qualifier at Springfield Country Club in Ohio two weeks before the US Open to make the field. Both Shipley and Blair shot eight-under to qualify. Shipley’s rounds of 67 and 65 put him through to the US Open.

Current Buckeyes golfer Vaughn Harber made his first career major start after his incredible performance at The Lakes Golf and Country Club in Westerville to qualify for the US Open. He shot a first round of 67 before firing a 68 in his second round to make a three-man playoff for just one spot. He won the playoff hole to punch his ticket to Shinnecock Hills.

But the trip to Long Island for his first major championship start was short-lived. Harber shot an opening-round 75 before shooting a 77 on Friday to miss the cut. His two-day total was 12 over par.

