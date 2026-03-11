Ohio State set to face Iowa in third round of Big Ten Tournament

COLUMBUS — Ohio State will have a shot to redeem itself from the ugliest loss of Big Ten play: the Buckeyes will take on Iowa in the third round of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday.

The No. 9 seed Hawkeyes beat No. 17 Maryland 75-64 on Thursday to advance past the second round the conference tournament weekend, now setting up a date with No. 8 seed Ohio State on Friday at Noon. The game will be televised on Big Ten Network from the United Center in Chicago.

Iowa notably destroyed Ohio State a few weeks ago in Iowa City, beating the Buckeyes 74-57 in an embarrassing performance for Jake Diebler’s team.

But since that loss, Ohio State has now won three straight games, including a major home upset win over Purdue.

Now the Buckeyes are entering their first game of the Big Ten Tournament feeling confident that they can make some noise in postseason play.

That postseason march now begins against Iowa. And the winner will advance to take on No. 1 seed Michigan on Friday.

Buckeyes playing for NCAA Tournament seeding in Big Ten Tournament

Ohio State is will open the Big Ten Tournament against Iowa, the same Iowa team that beat the Buckeyes by 17 in Iowa City three weeks ago. Only this time, Ohio State is playing its best basketball — and the Hawkeyes have lost five of their last seven to limp into conference tournament week. If the Buckeyes find a way to beat the Hawkeyes, it’ll be another Quad One win for their NCAA Tournament resume.

Because with an at-large bid already basically locked up, Ohio State is simply playing for the Big Ten tournament crown and, maybe even more importantly, seeding in the Big Dance. Another Quad One win could push the Buckeyes past the 10-seed line or the 9-seed line up into an 8 seed or even into the 7-seed range — depending on how deep of a run this team goes on next weekend. Beat Michigan on Friday, and the seeding could get even better for Ohio State.

Latest on Ohio State in advanced metrics

And after beating Indiana to close the regular season, the NET ratings and KenPom ranking are currently kind to Ohio State.

NET: 30 (up two after win over Indiana)

KenPom: 26 (up one after win over Indiana, up eight since last weekend)

Key wins: vs. No. 8 Purdue (home), vs. Indiana (home), vs. Wisconsin (home), vs. West Virginia (neutral), vs. UCLA (home), at Northwestern (road)

Bad losses: at Pittsburgh