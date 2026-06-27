Buckeyes beat out Cincinnati for wide receiver Jordan Donahoo

COLUMBUS – Ohio State wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton finally has his first recruiting win in the 2027 class. The Buckeyes beat out Cincinnati, Georgia Tech and others for Oviedo (Fla.) wide receiver Jordan Donahoo.

The 6-foot-4 Donahoo took official visits to Minnesota, Georgia Tech and Cincinnati prior to making his way to Columbus from June 19-21. Once Ohio State got Donahoo on campus, Hankton was able to seal the deal.

Jordan Donahoo is an example of old school recruiting in a lot of ways. In order to earn an offer from the Buckeyes, he had to workout twice for Hankton at his school. The first was in a rain storm but Donahoo didn’t mind and neither did Hankton because he wanted to see how he would handle adversity. The second had much better weather and ended with a much better result, an offer from Ohio State.

At the time Donahoo was starting to narrow down his recruitment. He was primarily focused on the three schools we mentioned above, Minnesota, Georgia Tech and Cincinnati, but an offer from the Buckeyes made him slow things down.

Donahoo quickly set up an official visit to Ohio State so get an in-depth look at the program.

“I need to see how I feel at the school and how I fit in the program,” Donahoo told Lettermen Row after scheduling his official visit. “I need to see the 2027 recruit class and how we mesh during the visit. Unofficially I’ve been to the others, but really didn’t get the complete look at them, so my official visits are really important.”

Suffice to say that Donahoo and his family saw everything they were looking for that weekend. He is now committed to Ohio State and gives Cortez Hankton his first win with the Buckeyes.

Donahoo might be unranked but he has a lot of intriguing traits. If Hankton can refine his technique and help him fully utilize his frame, he could develop into an impact player for the Buckeyes.