LJ Smith, several Ohio State targets included in recent 2027 Rivals150 update

COLUMBUS — The high school basketball season has come to an end. As a result it is time for a new batch of rankings.

Rivals released its updated Rivals150 for the 2027 recruiting class on Monday which included current Ohio State commit LJ Smith and several targets.

Lettermen Row takes a few moments to look where Smith and a few other Ohio State targets slotted in the updated Rivals150.

LJ Smith

Four-star Mouth of Wilson (Va.) Oak Hill Academy guard LJ Smith is the lone commitment for the Buckeyes in the 2027 class. He is the No. 45 overall prospect and No. 6 shooting guard in the updated Rivals150. It was a slight rise in the rankings for Smith who had a strong junior season at Oak Hill Academy on the EYBL Scholastic Circuit.

Lettermen Row saw Smith in action on the EYBL Scholastic Circuit in February. Below was our evaluation of Smith’s performance.

“As for LJ Smith, he was also his team’s leading scorer on Sunday. He scored 20 points in Oak Hill Academy’s 60-58 win over Tennessee Collegiate Academy. It was not Smith best shooting performance, particularly from three, but he found other ways to impact the game. In the second half, Smith consistently drove downhill and either finished at the rim or drew a foul. The Oak Hill Academy coaching staff also trusted him enough to put the ball in his hands to close it out the game.”

RELATED – Four observations of Ohio State signee Anthony Thompson, commit LJ Smith from the weekend

Ohio State still has plenty of work to do in the 2027 class but have a player Smith committed is a great place to start.

– Four-star AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.) guard Demarcus Henry – No. 17 overall, No. 6 shooting guard

– Four-star Indianapolis (Ind.) Fishers guard Jason Gardner Jr. – No. 43 overall, No. 13 point guard

– Four-star Indianapolis (Ind.) Pike guard Jahari Miller – No. 58 overall, No. 11 shooting guard

– Four-star Montverde Academy (Fla.) guard Oneal Delancy – No. 65 overall, No. 13 shooting guard

– Four-star Montverde Academy (Fla.) forward Beau Daniels – No. 65 overall, No. 9 power forward

– Four-star West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West guard Joshua Tyson – No. 83 overall, No. 21 point guard

– Four-star Orlando (Fla.) Southeastern Prep forward Griffin Starks – No. 89 overall, No. 25 small forward