John Mobley Jr. out for Buckeyes at Michigan State

COLUMBUS — Ohio State will be without star guard John Mobley Jr. for the third straight game when it takes on No. 15 Michigan State inside the Breslin Center on Sunday afternoon, the program announced as part of the Big Ten availability report.

Mobley is second on the team in scoring this season, averaging 15.1 points per game for the Buckeyes. He’s also their best 3-point shooter.

Mobley suffered the hand injury in the second half of the Buckeyes home win over USC on Wednesday night, heading to the bench to be checked out midway through the second half. He was ruled out indefinitely with the hand injury a day later, and he missed the Buckeyes matchup against No. 14 Virginia on Saturday evening; Ohio State lost that game 70-66. He then missed the 86-69 beatdown win over No. 24 Wisconsin on Tuesday night as other Buckeyes stepped up and played well without Mobley in the lineup.

Taison Chatman is expected to start his third straight game in place of the injured Mobley.

Ohio State is still expecting Mobley to return to action soon; the program needs him to recover quickly as the next three games are all against Quad One opponents. This stretch will likely decide whether the Buckeyes make the NCAA Tournament.

But Mobley’s return won’t be Sunday afternoon. He’s out for the bout at Michigan State.

Ohio State NCAA Tournament resume

Ohio State didn’t have have many good wins on its resume before Tuesday night. But the Buckeyes gained a major win over Wisconsin on Tuesday night and also beat West Virginia on a neutral court for a Quad Two win. They also took down UCLA and USC, both at home. Those are the four best wins on the Ohio State resume.

Ohio State is currently one of Joe Lunardi of ESPN’s last four teams with a bye in of the field. The good news to go with that: The Buckeyes have just one truly bad loss, that coming at Pittsburgh on a buzzer-beating shot in November.

Eight of the Buckeyes’ nine losses are to Quad-One opponents.

NET: 37

KenPom: 39

Key wins: vs. Wisconsin (home), vs. USC (home), vs. West Virginia (neutral), vs. UCLA (home), at Northwestern (road)

Bad losses: at Pittsburgh

The remaining Ohio State basketball schedule can be found below: