Ohio State's Ohio Stadium ranked No. 2 toughest place to play in CFB27

COLUMBUS — Ohio State rarely ever loses home games thanks to the rowdy crowds and energized atmosphere at the Horseshoe; the Buckeyes went undefeated at the Horseshoe last fall.

And the home stadium for the Buckeyes is getting the respect it deserves on the new college football video game.

Ohio Stadium will debut as the second-toughest place to play in the new game that is set to be released next month, trailing only Tiger Stadium at LSU. Ohio State had the third-toughest venue in the sport in last year’s video game but passed Penn State’s Beaver Stadium for this new edition of the game.

Michigan Stadium (The Big House) is 12th in the rankings of toughest places to play. Ohio State notably beat the Wolverines 27-9 in a snowy Big House back in November.

Ohio State will travel to three different venues that are in the 25 toughest places to play this upcoming season. The Buckeyes will head to Texas — the 13th hardest place to play — on Sept. 12, to Indiana — the 17th hardest place to play — on Oct. 17 and to Iowa — the 19th toughest place to play — on Oct. 3.

The full top 25 of hardest places to play in the new game can be found below.

1. Tiger Stadium, LSU

2. Ohio Stadium, Ohio State

3. Beaver Stadium, Penn State

4. Sanford Stadium, Georgia

5. Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama

6. Autzen Stadium, Oregon

7. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Florida

8. Neyland Stadium, Tennessee

9. Memorial Stadium, Clemson

10. Kyle Field, Texas A&M

11. Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Oklahoma

12. Michigan Stadium, Michigan

13. Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, Texas

14. Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn

15. Husky Stadium, Washington

16. Williams-Brice Stadium, South Carolina

17. Memorial Stadium, Indiana

18. Rice-Eccles Stadium, Utah

19. Kinnick Stadium, Iowa

20. Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame

21. Doak S. Campbell Stadium, Florida State

22. Lane Stadium, Virginia Tech

23. Carter Finley Stadium, NC State

24. LaVell Edwards Stadium, BYU

25. Davis Wade Stadium, Mississippi State