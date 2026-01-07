Ohio State OL Jayvon McFadden entering transfer portal

COLUMBUS — Ohio State offensive lineman Jayvon McFadden is entering the transfer portal, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

McFadden appeared in one game for the Buckeyes as a true freshman. He played 15 snaps at right guard in the week two win over Grambling.

Jayvon McFadden was one of three offensive linemen that Ohio State signed in the class of 2025. Carter Lowe and Jake Cook were the two others. Both Lowe and Cook played than McFadden as true freshmen but there was hope that all three could help the Buckeyes throughout their college careers. Now Jayvon McFadden is headed elsewhere.

It’s all part of a week full of attrition for Ohio State following the Cotton Bowl quarterfinal loss, as numerous players have announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal when it opens Friday morning.

It started before the Cotton Bowl quarterfinal, when wide receiver Bryson Rodgers announced he would enter the portal after three years with the program. Immediately following the Cotton Bowl, tight end Jelani Thurman announced he will enter the portal. Running back Sam Dixon, defensive backs Bryce West and Aaron Scott, quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, wide receivers Mylan Graham, Quincy Porter and Damarion Witten and defensive ends Dominic Kirks, Logan George and C.J. Hicks have all announced their intentions to enter the portal Friday, too. Ohio State offensive linemen Devontae Armstrong and Isaiah Kema announced their intentions, as well.

The transfer portal will be open beginning Friday until Jan. 16. And the Buckeyes are expecting more roster movement in the coming days after their season ended Wednesday night in Texas.

Jayvon McFadden is the latest to enter.