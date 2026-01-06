Ohio State OL Justin Terry entering transfer portal

COLUMBUS — Ohio State offensive lineman Justin Terry is entering the transfer portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.

Terry, a former West Virginia transfer, will three years of eligibility remaining after being with the Buckeyes for just one year. He redshirted with the Mountaineers as a true freshman during 2024-25 season.

During his one season with the Buckeyes, Terry was a second-team offensive lineman and had earned a role in the ‘Bison’ package. He played double-digit snaps in three games season (Grambling, Minnesota and UCLA).

It’s all part of a week full of attrition for Ohio State following the Cotton Bowl quarterfinal loss, as numerous players have announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal when it opens Friday morning.

It started before the Cotton Bowl quarterfinal, when wide receiver Bryson Rodgers announced he would enter the portal after three years with the program. Immediately following the Cotton Bowl, tight end Jelani Thurman announced he will enter the portal. Running back Sam Dixon, defensive backs Bryce West and Aaron Scott, quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, wide receivers Mylan Graham and Damarion Witten and defensive ends Dominic Kirks, Logan George and C.J. Hicks have all announced their intentions to enter the portal Friday, too. Ohio State offensive linemen Devontae Armstrong and Isaiah Kema announced their intentions, as well.

The transfer portal will be open beginning Friday until Jan. 16. And the Buckeyes are expecting more roster movement in the coming days after their season ended Wednesday night in Texas.

Justin Terry is the latest to enter.