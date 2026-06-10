Where is Ohio State in On3 preseason Big Ten power rankings?

COLUMBUS — Ohio State is one of the preaseason favorites in the Big Ten title chase and for the national championship.

The Buckeyes bring back nearly their entire offensive firepower and have plenty of talented options to replace key defensive departures.

So it’s no surprise that On3 national college football expert Ari Wasserman has the Buckeyes near the top of his preseason Big Ten power rankings. Wasserman doesn’t have Ohio State at the top; his top spot belongs to the Oregon Ducks. But he has the Buckeyes second, ahead of Indiana, USC and Penn State in the top five of his power rankings heading into the summer.

Here’s what Ari Wasserman said about Ohio State in ranking the Buckeyes second:

You would think that after Ohio State has lost 29 draft picks over the past three years, the Buckeyes would finally take a step back, right? No, Ohio State is still one of the favorites to win the national title. While Ryan Day probably deserves some criticism for not getting his team further in the CFP a year ago, given a team that had four of the top 11 picks in this past year’s NFL Draft, there is no arguing that he has found a way to keep the Buckeyes loaded year over year in the NIL era. Quarterback Julian Sayin, receiver Jeremiah Smith and running back Bo Jackson all return on offense, and there is talent — both young and old — up and down the entire roster.

Notably, Ohio State doesn’t play any of the bottom five teams in Wasserman’s power rankings in this upcoming season. The Buckeyes do face the top team, the No. 3 team, the No. 4 team, the No. 6 team, the No. 8 team, the No. 9 team and the No. 11 team — that’s seven of the top 11, a tougher schedule than nearly every other slate in the Big Ten.

The full Big Ten power rankings from Ari Wasserman of On3 can be found below.

Big Ten Power Rankings (preseason)

1. Oregon

2. Ohio State

3. Indiana

4. USC

5. Penn State

6. Michigan

7. Washington

8. Iowa

9. Illinois

10. Minnesota

11. Nebraska

12. UCLA

13. Northwestern

14. Wisconsin

15. Rutgers

16. Maryland

17. Michigan State

18. Purdue