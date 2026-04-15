Skip to main content
Ohio State
Join Now

Ohio State receiver Chris Henry Jr. loses Buckeyes black stripe

Birm-New-Profile-Aviby: Birm42 minutes agoBirm

COLUMBUS — The hype train for Ohio State freshman receiver Chris Henry Jr. hadn’t been derailed necessarily through the first month of his Buckeyes football career but it’s been a surprise to many that Brock Boyd, another first-year receiver, has been the talk of the town.

On Wednesday, Henry earned the discussion and shed his black stripe after what sources say was the best practice of his young career.

The former five-star receiver—originally from Ohio but who finished his high school career at Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)—became the latest player to officially join the Buckeyes program. It’s a distinction that should serve as a valuable catapult into Saturday’s spring game at Ohio State. It’s the culmination of months worth of work and a sign that Henry has begun to find some consistency in his performance, an irreplaceable asset that Ryan Day, Cortez Hankton and others have been waiting to see.

There’s no shortage of high expectations for Chris Henry. That’s something Ryan Day said late last month.

“He’s flashed. He’s really had some nice plays.” Day said. “To play as a freshman is a lot. He has to have the mentality that he wants to play from day one, and that he’s starting in the first game, that should be his goal.

“Whether he does or not, we’ll see.”

Losing the black stripe is a key first step toward Chris Henry reaching that goal.

PlayerPrevious school/yearBlack stripe removal
date		Story link
WR Kyle ParkerLSUMarch 28, 2026READ MORE
DB Earl Little Jr.Florida StateMarch 29, 2026READ MORE
WR Brock BoydHS (freshman)March 31, 2026READ MORE
LB Christian AlliegroWisconsinMarch 31, 2026READ MORE
DE Qua RussawAlabamaApril 2, 2026READ MORE
DT James SmithAlabamaApril 4, 2026READ MORE
WR Devin McCuinUTSAApril 4, 2026READ MORE
DT John WalkerUCFApril 8, 2026READ MORE
TE Mason WilliamsOhioApril 8, 2026READ MORE
CB Dominick KellyGeorgiaApril 10, 2026READ MORE
SAF Terry MooreDukeApril 13, 2026READ MORE
TE Hunter WelcingNorthwesternApril 13, 2026READ MORE