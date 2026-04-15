Ohio State receiver Chris Henry Jr. loses Buckeyes black stripe
COLUMBUS — The hype train for Ohio State freshman receiver Chris Henry Jr. hadn’t been derailed necessarily through the first month of his Buckeyes football career but it’s been a surprise to many that Brock Boyd, another first-year receiver, has been the talk of the town.
On Wednesday, Henry earned the discussion and shed his black stripe after what sources say was the best practice of his young career.
The former five-star receiver—originally from Ohio but who finished his high school career at Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)—became the latest player to officially join the Buckeyes program. It’s a distinction that should serve as a valuable catapult into Saturday’s spring game at Ohio State. It’s the culmination of months worth of work and a sign that Henry has begun to find some consistency in his performance, an irreplaceable asset that Ryan Day, Cortez Hankton and others have been waiting to see.
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There’s no shortage of high expectations for Chris Henry. That’s something Ryan Day said late last month.
“He’s flashed. He’s really had some nice plays.” Day said. “To play as a freshman is a lot. He has to have the mentality that he wants to play from day one, and that he’s starting in the first game, that should be his goal.
“Whether he does or not, we’ll see.”
Losing the black stripe is a key first step toward Chris Henry reaching that goal.
|Player
|Previous school/year
|Black stripe removal
date
|Story link
|WR Kyle Parker
|LSU
|March 28, 2026
|READ MORE
|DB Earl Little Jr.
|Florida State
|March 29, 2026
|READ MORE
|WR Brock Boyd
|HS (freshman)
|March 31, 2026
|READ MORE
|LB Christian Alliegro
|Wisconsin
|March 31, 2026
|READ MORE
|DE Qua Russaw
|Alabama
|April 2, 2026
|READ MORE
|DT James Smith
|Alabama
|April 4, 2026
|READ MORE
|WR Devin McCuin
|UTSA
|April 4, 2026
|READ MORE
|DT John Walker
|UCF
|April 8, 2026
|READ MORE
|TE Mason Williams
|Ohio
|April 8, 2026
|READ MORE
|CB Dominick Kelly
|Georgia
|April 10, 2026
|READ MORE
|SAF Terry Moore
|Duke
|April 13, 2026
|READ MORE
|TE Hunter Welcing
|Northwestern
|April 13, 2026
|READ MORE