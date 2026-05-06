Coaches on the road: Ohio State visiting a few top 2027 targets on Wednesday

COLUMBUS – The Buckeyes continues to attack the recruiting trail during the NCAA spring evaluation period. Ohio State coaches remain spread out across the country.

Almost the entire coaching staff is on the road on Tuesday. Lettermen Row breaks down which top prospect in the 2027, 2028 and even 2029 recruiting classes that Ohio State will be seeing.

– Ohio State offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and offensive line coach Tyler Bowen are in Mississippi to see four-star offensive lineman Caden Moss at Jackson (Miss.) Jackson Academy. Moss is only the second prospect that Smith has visited during the NCAA spring evaluation period. The other was five-star Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School running back David Gabriel Georges, whom he saw on Monday. The 6-foot-4.5, 330-pound Moss is the Buckeyes top remaining offensive line target in the 2027 class.

– Quarterbacks coach Billy Fessler will be in Alabama and Mississippi on Wednesday to evaluate several signal-callers. One prospect that Fessler will attempt to see while in Mississippi is 2028 quarterback Caiden Belton at Columbia (Miss.) East Marion High School.

– Wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton is also in Alabama. Hankton will make the trip up to Prattville (Ala.) High School to see four-star wide receiver Deshawn Hall. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Hall does not often get included in the list of Ohio State’s f top wide receivers targets but he did visit this spring. Now Hankton is returning the favor by stopping by his school.

– Defensive line coach Larry Johnson is back in California to see four-star defensive line targets Marcus Fakatou and Kasi Currie at Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon. He will watch the talented defensive line duo in their college showcase. Interestingly enough, Huntington Beach (Calif.) High School is one of the other schools participating in the showcase so Johnson will also see four-star Ohio State quarterback commit Brady Edmunds.

– Linebackers coach James Laurinaitis will be up in Youngstown, Ohio. The primary reason for his trip is to see 2028 four-star EDGE Asa Burch in action at Warren G. Harding (Ohio) High School’s college showcase. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Burch is ranked as an EDGE but Laurinaitis is recruiting him at linebacker.

– Cornerbacks coach Tim Walton is back in Atlanta to conduct an in-home visit with four-star College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy cornerback Bryce Woods. Walton was at Woodward Academy last Saturday to watch Woods workout. Now he will spend time with Woods and his family at their home.

– Safeties coach Matt Guerrierri will join Cortez Hankton at Prattville High School. Guerrierri will see four-star safety Jayden Aparicio-Bailey while at the school. Aparicio-Bailey is near the top of the board for Ohio State and they are working to get him on campus for an official visit.