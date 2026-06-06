LOOK: Commits, targets descend upon Ohio State for second official visit weekend

COLUMBUS – Ohio State’s second official visit weekend for the 2027 class has already begun. At least one prospects arrived on Thursday but the majority got into town on Friday.

Ohio State will welcome only six prospect ands their families to campus this weekend. Three are already committed to the Buckeyes. The other three are intriguing prospects with ever-changing recruitments.

Lettermen Row has some sights and sounds from the prospects arriving at Ohio State.

Three-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas cornerback Jaden Carey was actually the first visitor to arrive at Ohio State. Carey landed in Columbus on Thursday and immediately took to social media to post about it.

Seems like three-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas cornerback Jaden Carey arrived in Columbus last night for his Ohio State official visit 👀https://t.co/S4YJdjSxtx pic.twitter.com/eJfs2R7cHp — Mick Walker (@mickdwalker) June 5, 2026

Ohio State is battling Auburn and Miami for Carey. He is a Miami legacy but the Hurricanes already have three cornerbacks committed. They might not have a spot left for the 6-foot, 175-pound Carey, and their loss could be the Buckeyes gain. Carey is a talented prospect that cornerbacks coach Tim Walton has prioritized.

One of the next prospects to arrive in Columbus for his official visit was three-star Ohio State safety commit Angelo Smith. Despite taking an official visit to USF last weekend, Smith seems locked in with the Buckeyes.

Smith has already made his way to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, which apparently has some new NFL Draft-related signage



Seems pretty good!https://t.co/1HpWKPKjUV https://t.co/8DatV5pwT8 pic.twitter.com/QN171vPb8H — Mick Walker (@mickdwalker) June 5, 2026

Smith is one of three committed prospects taking his official visit to Ohio State this weekend. Four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas EDGE Wyatt Smith and four-star Cibolo (Texas) Steele safety Eli Johnson are the other two.

The only other two prospects visiting Ohio State are four-star Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic running back Jayden Miles and three-star Cleveland (Ohio) Glenville linebacker Kaylon Bailey. Miles posted about his arrived in Columbus on Friday and fittingly, he did so with a photo of former star running back Eddie George.

Four-star Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic running back Jayden Miles is the next official visitor to arrive in Columbus ⭕️



Miles is the former high school teammate of freshman safety @Blaine1307.https://t.co/1HpWKPKjUV pic.twitter.com/K9H2qnqRph — Mick Walker (@mickdwalker) June 5, 2026

The Buckeyes might not come out of this weekend with any immediate commitments. However, there’s a pretty clear path for players like Carey and Bailey to end up in this class at some point.