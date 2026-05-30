LOOK: Five-stars arrive at Ohio State for first official visit weekend

COLUMBUS – The Buckeyes first official visit weekend of the summer is underway. Some prospects arrived on Thursday, some on Friday but regardless, all are currently on campus at Ohio State.

Ohio State will welcomed only fours prospect ands their families to campus this weekend. One is already committed to the Buckeyes the other three are top targets at positions of need.

Lettermen Row has some sights and sounds from the prospects arriving at Ohio State.

Five-star Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou actually landed in Columbus late on Thursday night. Fakatou, the No. 27 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Rankings, was greeted at John Glenn International airport by Ohio State defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, defensive line coach Larry Johnson and safeties coach Matt Guerrieri. Defensive line assistants Miguel Patrick, Billy Yates and Joe Kim were also in the terminal holding the national flag of Tonga.

Safe to say Ohio State rolled out the rep carpet for the five-star defensive lineman. The Buckeyes are battling Georgia, Oregon, Texas and others for Marcus Fakatou.

The other official visitor that arrived on Thursday night was Four-star Blue Springs (Mo.) High School linebacker Prince Goldsby. He committed to Ohio State on Monday over offers from Alabama, Missouri and Nebraska. Now he gets to spend the weekend peer recruiting Fakatou.

Five-star Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School running back David Gabriel Georges landed in Columbus on Friday morning for his Ohio State official visit.

Gabriel Georges, the No. 13 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Rankings, is Ohio State’s top uncommitted target on the board, regardless of the position. He has been a priority for running backs coach Carlos Locklyn since he was in 8th grade. So much so that Locklyn has made two trips up to Quebec to see his family and the Buckeyes sent their entire offensive coaching staff to visit him this spring.

Another five-star has arrived 🛬



Five-star Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School running back David Gabriel Georges has arrived in Columbus for his Ohio State official visit, sources tell @LettermenRow https://t.co/8PA5tfkVnD pic.twitter.com/72RLsCaLcL — Mick Walker (@mickdwalker) May 29, 2026

The Buckeyes focus this weekend will be on furthering relationships and making sure the entire Gabriel Georges family feels comfortable in Columbus. Ohio State is battling Georgia, Ole Miss and Tennessee for the five-star originally from Quebec, Canada.

The fourth and final prospect that is taking an official visit to Ohio State this weekend is four-star Humble (Texas) Summer Creek wide receiver Benny Easter Jr.. Easter has been committed to Texas Tech since November but that has not stopped Ohio State from trying to flip him.

Easter, the No. 38 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Rankings, arrived in Columbus late Friday morning. Shortly after getting to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, he shared a photo with star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

Jeremiah Smith with elite 2027 WR Benny Easter 👀🌰 pic.twitter.com/i3aKtQjEUK — Swish (@swishxvibes) May 29, 2026

The Buckeyes would love to bring a talent like Easter into the fold with Smith headed off to the NFL after this season.