Ohio State safety Cody Haddad enters transfer portal

COLUMBUS — Ohio State is set to lose another member of its 2025 recruiting class after one season: safety Cody Haddad is the latest Buckeyes freshman to enter the transfer portal after his first year on campus.

Ohio State is also losing superstar safety Caleb Downs and starting cornerback Davison Igbinosun to the NFL Draft. However, the Buckeyes have restocked their secondary through the portal.

Earlier this week, they secured commitments from former Florida State cornerback Earl Little Jr. and former Duke safety Terry Moore. Then on Thursday, Ohio State landed former Alabama cornerback Cameron Calhoun and former Georgia cornerback Dominick Kelly.

The Buckeyes recruited Haddad from St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland, Ohio. He was a nice win for Matt Guerrieri, flipping him from Wisconsin. Now he’s hitting the transfer portal after one season in Columbus.

Cody Haddad joins Ohio State players in the transfer portal

It’s all part of a week full of attrition for Ohio State following the Cotton Bowl quarterfinal loss, as numerous players have announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal when it opened Friday morning.

It started before the Cotton Bowl quarterfinal, when wide receiver Bryson Rodgers announced he would enter the portal after three years with the program. Immediately following the Cotton Bowl, tight end Jelani Thurman announced he will enter the portal. Running back Sam Dixon, defensive backs Bryce West and Aaron Scott, quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, wide receivers Mylan Graham, Bodpegn Miller and Damarion Witten and defensive ends Dominic Kirks, Logan George and C.J. Hicks have all announced their intentions to enter the portal Friday, too. Safety Malik Hartford is in the portal, too. Ohio State offensive linemen Devontae Armstrong, Jayvon McFadden, Justin Terry Isaiah Kema announced their intentions, as well. Defensive tackle is a position in serious flux, as well.

The transfer portal will be open beginning Friday until Jan. 16. And the Buckeyes are expecting more roster movement in the coming days after their season ended Wednesday night in Texas.

Cody Haddad is the latest to enter.