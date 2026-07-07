Ohio State softball hires former Tulsa head coach Crissy Strimple as an assistant

COLUMBUS – After a successful first season at Ohio State, Kirin Kumar struggled in her second season as the Buckeyes’ head coach. Kumar has decided to make some changes to her coaching staff heading into next season

Ohio State has hired Tulsa head coach Crissy Strimple as an assistant, sources tell Lettermen Row. Strimple replaces former assistant Matthew Guemmer left for the same role at Missouri this offseason.

Crissy Strimple comes to Columbus after 21 years at Tulsa, 19 as a coach. Strimple served as Golden Hurricanes’ head coach from 2020-2026. Prior to that, Strimple spent eight seasons as associate head coach from 2012-2019. She also spent four years as an assistant coach at Tulsa from 2008-11 after playing two seasons for Golden Hurricanes from 2003-2005.

During her time in Tulsa, Strimple was in the dugout for nearly 900 wins. Strimple helped lead Tulsa to 10 NCAA tournament appearances, six postseason conference championships, including three each in Conference USA and the American Athletic Conference.

Tulsa has had 77 all-conference selections, 34 NFCA all-region recipients and six NFCA All-Americans under Strimple. 18 of those all-league recipients have come in the last five seasons under her leadership.

In summary, Strimple brings a wealth of knowledge and experience with her to Ohio State. She also has the reputation of being a strong recruiter.

Strimple has already helped Ohio State on the recruiting. The program announced on Monday that it had signed former Tulsa catcher and utility player Preslee Ray. She comes to Columbus after hitting .247 with 2 home runs and 12 RBI as a freshman for the Golden Hurricanes last season.

Ray is one of four transfer additions that Ohio State has announced. The Buckeyes are also bringing in former SIUE pitcher Avery Arwood, former Florida State outfielder Addie DeLong and former Michigan pitcher Haley Ferguson. The latter two are Ohio natives returning home to finish their college careers.

Ohio State and Kirin Kumar are not done adding, however. The Buckeyes want to add two more players and now that Strimple is on staff, she can help them do that.