Ohio State remains betting favorite to win national title as spring ball intensifies

COLUMBUS — A year after winning the national championship, Ohio State fell short of its ultimate goal in the latest edition of the College Football Playoff.

Yes, the Buckeyes made the 12-team CFP. But they bowed out after just one round in a 24-14 loss to Miami, which went on to beat Ole Miss in the semifinal before losing to Indiana in the national title game two months ago.

Now the Ohio State chase is on for 2026, and the Buckeyes are already deep into spring practice working to get back to the top of the sport.

A few weeks into spring practice, the national championship odds from the folks at BetMGM have been updated to reflect current trends.

To no surprise, Ohio State is still the favorite to win it all next season — despite having to replace multiple first-round draft choices and other contributors from last year’s team. The Buckeyes are currently 6/1 (+600) to win the title next season, according to BetMGM. No change at the top.

Here’s the full top 10:

Ohio State (+600)

Notre Dame (+700)

Oregon (+700)

Texas (+700)

Indiana (+750)

Georgia (+1000)

LSU (+1200)

Alabama (+1500)

Texas A&M (+1500)

Miami (+1500)

Texas Tech (+1500)

Of course, there are plenty of familiar teams up near the top. And what will make the path to the College Football Playoff, and in part, the national title, even more difficult for Ohio State is the fact that Oregon, Texas and Indiana are all three on the Buckeyes 2026 football schedule. So are Michigan (+2500) and USC (+4000).

But that’s not stopping BetMGM from conducting the Ohio State hype train here in spring practice season.

The Buckeyes have two of the top seven players in terms of Heisman Trophy odds for next season on their offense, and the sports betting platform is counting on the Buckeyes defense to be electrifying again this fall. Those two Heisman favorites are, of course, quarterback Julian Sayin (+1100 to win the Heisman) and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (+1400). Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr is currently the Heisman favorite at +700 — where he began the offseason, as well.