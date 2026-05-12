Ohio State set for primetime September showdown at Texas

COLUMBUS — Ohio State is heading to Austin, Texas, for one of the most anticipated nonconference games on the college football calendar in the second week of the season.

That game now has an official start time and television channel: the Buckeyes and Longhorns will square off at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 12. The game will be televised by ABC.

ESPN’s College Gameday has already pledged to be in attendance that morning to kick off the festivities.

Last season’s matchup in Columbus was a FOX Big Noon Saturday production, and the TV rating was massive; 18.5 million people watched as the Buckeyes won 14-7 in the season opener. And the 2025 Cotton Bowl semifinal between the two teams, a 28-14 Ohio State win, produced a massive number as 20.6 million people tuned in to watch the Buckeyes take down the Longhorns.

This time, they’ll meet at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium, the first time Ohio State will play in Austin since 2006, a 24-7 Ohio State win.

The Buckeyes are 3-2 all-time against Texas, winning the last two and also claiming that win from 2006. Texas won in its 2005 trip to the Horseshoe and beat the Buckeyes in the 2008 Fiesta Bowl.

This Texas team should be among the favorites to win the national title. The Longhorns return quarterback Arch Manning as well as key offensive additions from the transfer portal and some of the best players on the defensive side of the football in the sport. Ohio State, of course, has nearly every piece back on its offense — including quarterback Julian Sayin, 1,000-yard back Bo Jackson and superstar wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, as well as four starters back from the offensive line.

So this will be a massive showdown in Austin early in the regular season, and it should set the tone for both of these championship contenders for the rest of the slate.

Now the time and TV channel for the showdown are officially set. It’s a primetime showdown in the Lonestar State for Ohio State and Texas.

Sept. 5 — vs. Ball State

Sept. 12 — at Texas (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Sept. 19 — vs. Kent State

Sept. 26 — vs. Illinois

Oct. 3 — at Iowa

Oct. 10 — vs. Maryland

Oct. 17 — at Indiana

Oct. 24 — IDLE

Oct. 31 — at USC

Nov. 7 — vs. Oregon

Nov. 14 — vs. Northwestern

Nov. 21 — at Nebraska

Nov. 28 — vs. Michigan (12 p.m., FOX)